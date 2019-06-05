Center on Addiction Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Center on Addiction is proud to announce its participation in the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon as an official charity partner. The national nonprofit, which recently merged with Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, is committed to transforming how our nation addresses addiction.

Ten runners from across the country, all of whom have a personal connection to the organization's mission, comprise the charity's Partners for Hope Team. These runners have committed to raising critical funds on behalf of the organization, which will help Center on Addiction in its work to advance effective care, enhance services for families and shape public policy around addiction.

"We are so excited to partner with the TCS New York City Marathon again this year," said Kaila Packett Sassano, Vice President of Development at Center on Addiction. "We are inspired by the passion and commitment each of our team members has shown for this cause and are honored to have them run on the Partners for Hope team."

The 2019 Partners for Hope Team:

Erin Day ( Wilson, NC )

( ) Fred Doulton ( Glen Head, NY )

( ) Kara Downey ( Mineola, NY )

( ) Aidin Esparza ( San Diego, CA )

( ) Harrison Kashkin ( New York, NY )

( ) Donna LaPaglia ( New Haven, CT )

( ) Elliot Osgood ( New York, NY )

( ) Steven Passik ( Apollo Beach, FL )

( ) Sofia Passik ( Chalfont, PA )

( ) John Power ( Lumberton, NJ )

"As a psychologist who had a 25-year career in pain and addiction, I have seen the opioid epidemic from every angle," said Dr. Steven Passik, who joins his daughter Sofia on the Partners for Hope Team. "While I am no longer counseling patients, I know how hard it is for families struggling with addiction to access affordable, expert care. I'm proud to run in support of an organization that directly empowers families through essential, life-saving resources."

The TCS New York City Marathon has grown from a Central Park race with 55 finishers to the world's biggest marathon, with more than 52,000 race finishers in 2018. Center on Addiction will be one of over 400 charity partners participating in the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon on November 3.

Help Support the 2019 Partners for Hope Team

Donate to support the Partners for Hope Team, or volunteer to help Center on Addiction on race day. Learn more about participating or donating here.

About Center on Addiction

Center on Addiction merged with Partnership for Drug-Free Kids in January 2019 and is the nation's leading science-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming how the nation addresses addiction. We empower families to support loved ones, advance effective addiction care and shape public policies that prevent and treat addiction as a public health issue. Center on Addiction is the only national organization committed to supporting the whole family as it addresses every aspect of substance use and addiction, from prevention to recovery. For more information, visit centeronaddiction.org.

