Center Seeks Community Partner for Home Visiting Program for Chicago Families

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve Chicago children's chances for success in life from the very start, the University of Chicago's Center for the Economics of Human Development (CEHD) seeks to partner with an experienced childhood organization to launch an ambitious home visiting program supporting Chicago's parents and families.

The research center is replicating an effective and well-established Ireland-based home visiting program called Preparing for Life (PFL) in Chicago to serve and support local children and families. The Home Visiting Partnership Project will provide comprehensive support for parents—with prenatal education, evidence-based parenting programs and case management—for at least five years. CEHD researchers will analyze outcomes for children to understand which supports are most effective.

CEHD and PFL are seeking a local community-based partner to take the lead in service delivery. Guided by community and stakeholder input to shape the program, this organization will work with the partners to hire highly trained early childhood professionals, recruit families, build relationships with parents and support their parenting efforts. Outreach will focus on selected neighborhoods in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Funding is available through CEHD for the home visiting activities and CEHD will provide training, materials and support. Partners will follow children and families over the years to assess outcomes and the impact of the program.

This program is an exciting opportunity for an organization with experience in serving families to engage with them for the long-term and to learn from families' experiences. The organization will also have the opportunity to partner with the preeminent child development specialists at PFL as well as the University of Chicago to adapt an evidence-based home visiting program to their community needs.

Interested organizations can learn more about the program and how to apply at cehd.uchicago.edu/homevisiting .

About the partners: The Center for the Economics of Human Development at the University of Chicago works to understand the circumstances under which people thrive and reach their fullest potential. Preparing for Life is a program of Northside Partnership, a community based non-profit established to support social and economic regeneration Dublin City, Ireland.

CONTACT:

Becky Harles

[email protected]

872-212-4544

SOURCE University of Chicago Center for the Economics of Human Development