Center Selected as Strategic Component of Direct Travel's Technology Platform

Integrated Modern Technology Infrastructure Will Deliver a Reimagined Corporate Travel Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center , a software company modernizing expense management, today announced its integration with Direct Travel , a market leader in corporate travel management. Direct Travel was recently acquired by an investment group, led by Steve Singh, Managing Director at Madrona and the founder and former Chairman & CEO of Concur. Direct Travel selected Center to be a key pillar of its new modern integrated travel technology stack as the company embarks on a mission to set the global standard for The Perfect Trip. Together, Center, Travel-as-a-Service platform Spotnana , and group meetings and events platform Troop provides a seamlessly integrated solution for Direct Travel customers.

With more than 4,500 mid-market and enterprise clients, Direct Travel has cemented its reputation as a world-class travel management company and consistently sets the bar for customer experience. Committed to supporting the needs of its customers today and into the future, Direct Travel will integrate its own AI-driven innovations with this new technology stack to establish the global standard for The Perfect Trip, delivering a dramatically better value proposition to business travelers, the companies they work for, and the travel providers that serve them.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine corporate travel," said Steve Singh, Executive Chairman of Direct Travel. "Center empowers our customers to holistically manage their travel and expense programs and is an integral part of providing "The Perfect Trip" to business travelers."

Pairing Center's card-first, integrated travel and expense solution with Direct Travel's best-in-class customer service will deliver tech-forward travel excellence for mid-market customers. Center's card-centric approach provides real time visibility of travel spend–both on and off program–for TMCs and Travel Managers and solves notoriously challenging customer pain points such as limited inventory, cumbersome processes, high cost of ownership and inconsistent customer support. Long-term, the Direct Travel Platform will include enhanced capabilities that enable new travel experiences. Center will be a key pillar of the new modern technology stack that integrates travel, expense management, and events, designed for corporate travel leaders interested in providing this premium "Perfect Trip" experience to their employees.

"Gaps in the corporate travel booking and expensing experience have plagued companies for years, leading to unintended spend leakage, dissatisfied employees, and ineffective policy management," said Naveen Singh, CEO of Center. "Our integration with the Direct Travel technology platform will make an indelible impact on how employees experience corporate travel with enriched inventory and seamless experiences, further streamlining how businesses manage travel spend while ensuring total visibility and control for finance teams."

About Center

Center is a software company modernizing corporate card, travel, and employee expense management with one unified solution. Our corporate card and connected software gives businesses real-time visibility into all employee spending, automates traditional expensing and accounting tasks, simplifies travel booking, and provides finance teams with the controls and data needed for optimal decision making. With a usage-based business model requiring no upfront investment, our card-first experience combines self-service configurability with first-class deployment to ensure customer success. Center is a privately held company headquartered in Bellevue, WA with team members nationwide. For more information, please visit getcenter.com .

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management since 2011, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 80 locations across North America and the UK. For more information, visit www.dt.com .

