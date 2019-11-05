Center Source, World's First Crypto-Focused Nearshore BPO Firm Smashes Growth/Profitability Predictions

PHILADELPHIA and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Center Source, the first nearshore BPO firm in the world to focus exclusively on serving the needs of companies accepting cryptocurrency from end customers, has announced it has smashed growth and profitability predictions during its first year of operation.

Center Source has surpassed the company's year-1 revenue goal by approximately 400% and has attained profitability in just a single year of operation, rather than the predicted three years. This significant growth enabled Center Source to rapidly scale and expand operations into Panama City, Panama, and to a second Columbian site located in Bogota.

According to Mike Biedronski, CEO of Center Source, "I'm very proud of the team and the first year results they were able to achieve! These results affirm that there is strong demand for best-in-class, nearshore, multi-lingual call center services geared toward the cryptocurrency and mobile gaming industries."

Today, Center Source offers inbound and outbound services in English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, Mandarin, Italian, and Arabic. It also provides bilingual support for the cryptocurrency and mobile gaming markets and has partnered with BitPay, a global leader in Bitcoin payment processing. "BitPay allows customers to securely and easily pay bills with cryptocurrencies," said Rory Desmond, Head of Business Development North America at BitPay. "We're happy to help Center Source achieve and surpass its goals."

However, Center Source remains committed to growth. Mike Biedronski explained, "Even though our first-year results exceeded expectations, we will continue to execute our business plan with discipline in order to ensure we maintain profitability without sacrificing operational stability."

Part of that plan rests on the strategic decision to focus on additional markets and business verticals that rely on cryptocurrency payments beyond the global mobile and online gaming industry.

To learn more about Center Source or the company's business process outsourcing solutions, visit https://www.center-source.com.

About Center Source: Center Source is the world's first BPO firm specializing in boutique-style call center solutions for companies that accept cryptocurrency from end customers, particularly within the mobile and online gaming industry. Center Source offers nearshore solutions throughout the Americas, and delivers bilingual customer service, support, and sales solutions.

