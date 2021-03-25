Center Street Partners Supports Construction Of Emergency Security Operations Center In Los Angeles

The team is providing program management, construction management, and other related services. Additionally, Center Street Partners is supporting Metro by reviewing project submittals and coordinating with the client, the general contractor, S.J. Amoroso Construction, the design team, the City of Los Angeles, and other stakeholders.

"This project will play a critical part in Metro's long-term security and emergency management operations," said Sam Yu, CCM, DBIA, STV senior vice president and Western Territory manager. "The facility will support Metro as it continues to grow its system ahead of major global events coming to Los Angeles, such as the Olympics, the Super Bowl, and the World Cup."

"We are truly humbled and excited to be selected as the owner's representative by Metro," said Sunil Mallaiah, senior vice president for Anser and its principal-in-charge on the project. "The entire team looks forward to providing support during the design and construction of this challenging, sensitive, smart technology-based building in Los Angeles County."

Located in Los Angeles's Arts District, the Metro Center project will be a one-story essential facility and will serve as a central location for Metro's emergency preparedness and security operations. It is a key part of Metro's overall strategy of enhancing its system security program, interoperable communications infrastructure, and transit incident monitoring, security technology operational monitoring, and emergency management systems. The facility is being designed to achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certification.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing program management and construction management, engineering, architectural, planning, and environmental services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 11th in Building Design + Construction's 2020 Giants 300 Top Construction Management Firms. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Anser Advisory: Anser Advisory specializes in nationwide capital program advisory and consulting services. Our services cover the capital development cycle from pre-planning through construction and close-out across a wide range of end markets. The firm is ranked 15th in Engineering News-Record's 2020 National Top 50 Program Management Firms and 2nd on Zweig's Hot Firm list of fastest growing industry firms. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.anseradvisory.com/ or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .



