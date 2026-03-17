Centera Photonics Announces First 1.6Tbps DR8 LPO Transceiver based on NewPhotonics® LPO+™ PIC with Integrated OSPic™ Optical Signal Processor

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centera Photonics Inc., a silicon photonics optical solution provider for data center interconnect, today announced its first 1.6Tbps DR8 LPO transceiver module featuring the NewPhotonics® NPG10203 1.6T LPO+™ PIC with integrated lasers, modulators, and OSPic™ optical signal processor.

NewPhotonics Ltd Logo (PRNewsfoto/NewPhotonics Ltd)

The Centera 1.6Tbps DR8 LPO OSFP transceiver incorporates the NewPhotonics laser-enabled PIC in an ultra-low-power architecture optimized for the increasing interoperability and performance bandwidth demands of hyperscaler and AI-driven data centers scale-out interconnect.

"As AI workloads accelerate the demand for higher bandwidth and power efficient optical connectivity, our LPO pluggable will benchmark significant power savings and enable 1.6Tbps hyperscaler expansion" said Dr. KF Tsai, President of Centera Photonics

"We are witnessing 1.6T LPO come of age among hyperscalers prioritizing power efficiency and scalable optical architectures in scale-out networks," said Doron Tal, SVP & GM of Optical Connectivity at NewPhotonics. "Centera is accelerating the LPO transition from promise to production reality with our highly integrated, application-optimized LPO+ PIC that processes RF impairments in the optical domain in a laser-integrated, compact solution."

To learn more about Centera products and the availability of NewPhotonics LPO+ based modules, please visit www.centera-photonics.com.

About Centera Photonics

Centera Photonics Inc., located in Taiwan, is committed to transforming connectivity and driving technological advancements through OE-ICs photonic integration. Specializing in high-performance optical transceivers, Centera has a proven track record of massively shipping cutting-edge optics to data centers worldwide and empowering next-generation connectivity.

About NewPhotonics

NewPhotonics® is a fabless semiconductor delivering innovative photonic IC solutions that scale hyperscaler and data center interconnect for AI cluster performance. The company's laser-integrated PICs and OSPic™ all-optical signal processing enable market-disrupting energy efficiency and production simplicity for DSP and LPO+ pluggable, NPO, and CPO chip solutions. Founded in 2020, NewPhotonics is privately held and funded. For more information, visit www.newphotonics.com.

Press Contacts:

Centera Photonics Inc.

3F, No.6-2, Duxing Rd, Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu City 30078, Taiwan

Tel: +886 3 621 3966 or [email protected] or [email protected]

NewPhotonics

[email protected]

+972 3 614-3147

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SOURCE Centera Photonics