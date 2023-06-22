Centerboro Productions Adapting Soho Teen Author's YA Novel for TV Series

Producers Set to Create Dystopian YA Animated TV Series

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerboro Productions , a leading entertainment media company, and producer of high-quality feature films and episodic television, announced today that it has optioned the rights to the best-selling young adult novel Your Robot Dog Will Die. The novel was written by Arin Greenwood and published by Soho Teen in 2018.

Patricia A. Beninati Arin Greenwood

Centerboro Productions, with offices in New York City, New York, and Hollywood, California, is planning to adapt the book into a futuristic animated young adult (YA) TV series. Your Robot Dog Will Die centers on the aftermath of a global genetic experiment gone awry, when canines stop wagging their tails, and mass hysteria ensues.

Patricia A. Beninati, producer, writer, and president of Centerboro Productions said, "I'm thrilled that we optioned the rights to this riveting young adult novel with the idea of making it into an animated YA TV series project. After seeing Arin's inspirational and imaginative writing style, we knew Your Robot Dog Will Die would be a must-see TV series for any dog lover—an exhilarating, binge-worthy, and quirky TV series experience that will tap an international audience with a powerful message, and a mind-bending sci-fi twist."

Bronwen Hruska, Publisher of Soho Press, is delighted that Greenwood's book has been optioned. "This excellent young adult novel mines the unique relationship between human and canine. In Centerboro's hands, this funny, sad, moving adventure will reach yet more dog lovers who cherish their furry friends as they do family," said Hruska.

"I could not be more thrilled to have Robot Dog in the hands of Patti Beninati and her team at Centerboro Productions," said author Arin Greenwood. "I am honestly pinching myself over their vision and enthusiasm for bringing this story about the choices we make, fighting for the things that matter most. I can't wait for people to see it!"

Arin Greenwood is a former lawyer and animal writer. She was the animal welfare editor for The Huffington Post, and her stories about cats, dogs, and other critters have appeared in The Washington Post, Slate, The Dodo, Today.com, the American Bar Association Journal, Creative Loafing, and many other publications. She lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, with her husband and their pets.

The series is produced by Centerboro Productions, with Patricia A. Beninati, (NASA Hubble: 20 Years of Discovery), and Marilyn G. Haft, attorney (Odd Man Rush) and the deal was negotiated by Nicholas Parker, Gotham Group and Marilyn G. Haft, P.C. production attorney for Centerboro Productions. The project is now in talks with several showrunners and executive producers. According to the producers, the TV series will be set in the near future, and more details will be disclosed soon.

Beninati is represented by Marilyn G. Haft, P.C., and Greenwood by Emily Sylvan Kim, Prospect Agency, Soho Teen, and Julie Kane-Ritsch, Gotham Group.

Media Contact:

Patricia Ann Beninati

201-725-0594

[email protected]

SOURCE Centerboro Productions