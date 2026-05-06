CenterCal and Perry Commercial to Break Ground on The Collective at Morning Vista, a 134,000 Square Foot Design-Forward Retail Destination Anchored by Whole Foods Market in Lehi, UT

LEHI, Utah, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterCal Properties, in partnership with Perry Commercial, has broken ground on The Collective at Morning Vista, a new retail destination in Lehi, Utah designed to serve the rapidly growing Silicon Slopes technology corridor.

The Collective at Morning Vista Groundbreaking.

The 134,000 square foot development is anchored by Whole Foods Market and will introduce a highly curated mix of dining, retail, fitness, and service uses to one of the fastest growing communities in the United States. The Collective at Morning Vista brings together CenterCal's nationally recognized expertise in creating world-class retail destinations with Perry Commercial's deep roots and established reputation in the Utah market, a partnership built on a shared commitment to quality, community, and long-term value.

Located along the foothills of Lehi with views of the Wasatch Mountains, The Collective at Morning Vista draws its architectural identity from a bold mid-century modern design vocabulary: clean lines, warm natural materials, and strong geometric forms that create a distinct sense of place. The development is conceived as more than a retail center; it is designed to be a lasting landmark for the community, a place residents and families will be proud to call their own for generations to come. A central park, outdoor gathering areas, and generous patio spaces are woven throughout the project to support outdoor dining, community programming, and everyday social interaction.

Confirmed tenants currently include Whole Foods Market, Bamboo Sushi, VIO Med Spa, and Petfolk, with additional announcements expected as the project progresses. Every tenant has been carefully selected to reinforce a cohesive, design-forward experience, one where the quality of the brands matches the quality of the architecture and the community it serves.

"The Collective at Morning Vista represents a meaningful investment in one of the most dynamic growth markets in the country," said Jean Paul Wardy, Founder and CEO of CenterCal Properties. "Lehi and the broader Silicon Slopes region continue to experience extraordinary growth driven by a strong technology economy and an expanding residential base. From day one, our ambition for this project has been to create something enduring, a place with a genuine architectural point of view, a highly curated tenant mix, and the kind of community-centered design that people feel connected to. We are proud to partner with Perry Commercial, whose knowledge of this market and commitment to excellence make them the ideal collaborator. Together, we intend to deliver a legacy project that the Lehi community will be proud of for generations to come."

Project Highlights

At completion, The Collective at Morning Vista will include:

134,000 sq. ft. of retail and dining space

Whole Foods Market as the anchor tenant

A highly curated mix of restaurants, boutique fitness, lifestyle retail, and service uses

A central community park and outdoor gathering space

Outdoor patios and indoor-outdoor activation areas

The development is designed to serve both nearby residents and the growing base of office workers located throughout the Silicon Slopes corridor. The project's tenant mix will focus on everyday needs, elevated dining, and lifestyle retail that complement the surrounding community.

The project is located within one of the fastest growing technology and residential markets in the United States, where a concentration of technology companies and strong household spending power continues to drive demand for well-designed retail destinations.

Construction on the project is now underway, with the ceremonial groundbreaking event scheduled for late May. Additional tenants and development milestones will be announced as the project progresses. Visit thecollectivelehi.com for the most up-to-date information.

About CenterCal

CenterCal, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of co-founder Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, uplifting communities, and creating magical places, CenterCal specializes in the investment, development, leasing, and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use developments from its headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at www.centercal.com.

About Perry Commercial

Perry Commercial is a Utah-based, family-owned real estate development company with more than five decades of experience shaping residential and commercial growth across the Mountain West. Perry Homes, another Perry family company, is recognized for building high-quality, value-oriented residential communities throughout Utah, while Perry Commercial, founded in the late 1970s and headquartered in Murray, Utah, specializes in the development, construction, brokerage, and long-term management of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily properties. Together, the companies operate as a vertically integrated real estate platform known for conservative investment practices, long-term ownership strategies, and a significant track record of developing communities and commercial assets that support sustained regional growth.

Media Contact

Mandy Eck

B2B Marketing & Communications Consultant

[email protected]

www.centercal.com

SOURCE CenterCal Properties