CenterCal Properties Announces New National and Regional Store Openings In 5 Pacific Northwest Properties
CenterCal Properties--including The Terminal at Ballard, The Trails at Silverdale, Valley Mall and The Village at Totem Lake in Washington; and Bridgeport Village in Oregon--brings exciting new shopping and dining options to Pacific Northwest communities.
Mar 12, 2019, 12:04 ET
KIRKLAND, Wash., March. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterCal Properties — the full-service commercial real estate company with premier properties located throughout the western United States—is bringing many new retailers, stores and service providers to its Pacific Northwest properties—Bridgeport Village in Tualatin, The Terminal at Ballard in Ballard, The Trails at Silverdale in Silverdale, Valley Mall in Union Gap, and The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland.
"We're focused on creating vibrant community gathering spaces," said Fred Bruning, chief executive officer of CenterCal. At the heart of this community-focused approach, is creating spaces that bring people together in a wide variety of ways by offering office space, dining, public gathering spaces, family events, lifestyle amenities and live music for the local community. "Our 'placemaking' approach offers a richer experience for shoppers and more loyal customers for tenants. In fact, some local and national brand partners choose to open stores in multiple CenterCal locations soon after their grand opening success."
New openings at Bridgeport Village
- Anthony Vince Nail Spa – Spring 2019
- Dennis' 7 Dees – now open
- Gap – now open
- Inovia® Vein Specialty Centers – now open
- Sunglass Hut – now open
New openings at The Terminal at Ballard
- F45 Training – Summer 2019
- AT&T – now open
- Galos Flame Grilled Chicken – Spring 2019
- Mattress Plus – Summer 2019
- New Season's Market – now open
- Pink Polish Nail Salon – Summer 2019
- The Habit Burger – now open
New openings at The Village at Totem Lake
- 203°F Coffee Co. – now open
- Anthony Vince' Nail Spa – Spring 2019
- Ulta Beauty – now open
- Whole Foods Market – now open
New openings at The Trails at Silverdale
- Mora Iced Creamery – Spring 2019
- Trapper's Sushi Co – now open
- Xfinity – now open
New openings at Valley Mall
- Torrid – now open
- Skechers – now open
- Concept – now open
- Cinnabon – now open
- Anytime Fitness – now open
- Marshalls – Spring 2019
About CenterCal Properties, LLC
CenterCal Properties, LLC, founded in 2004 by Fred Bruning and Jean Paul Wardy, is a full-service commercial real estate company in the business of investing, developing, leasing, and managing properties throughout the western United States. CenterCal excels in and is best known for creating destinations with a unique strategy of placemaking, which emphasizes the importance of developing spaces with a sense of community.
Bruning and Wardy's creative vision and passion for development, coupled with CenterCal's internal expertise, is evident in the properties the company owns and operates today. In the Pacific Northwest those include Bridgeport Village, Cascade Station, Nyberg Woods and Nyberg Rivers in Oregon, and Valley Mall and The Trails at Silverdale in Washington. The Intermountain State properties include Station Park and Canyon Corners in Utah, and The Village at Meridian and Treasure Valley Marketplace in Idaho. California is home to The Veranda, Blackhawk Plaza, The Collection at Riverpark and Plaza 183. Projects currently under development include The Village at Totem Lake and The Terminal at Ballard in Washington, Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah, The Waterfront in Redondo Beach, and 2 nd & PCH in Long Beach, California. For more information on CenterCal Properties, please visit www.centercal.com.
