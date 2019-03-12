CenterCal Properties Announces New National and Regional Store Openings In 5 Pacific Northwest Properties

KIRKLAND, Wash., March. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterCal Properties — the full-service commercial real estate company with premier properties located throughout the western United States—is bringing many new retailers, stores and service providers to its Pacific Northwest properties—Bridgeport Village in Tualatin, The Terminal at Ballard in Ballard, The Trails at Silverdale in Silverdale, Valley Mall in Union Gap, and The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland.

"We're focused on creating vibrant community gathering spaces," said Fred Bruning, chief executive officer of CenterCal. At the heart of this community-focused approach, is creating spaces that bring people together in a wide variety of ways by offering office space, dining, public gathering spaces, family events, lifestyle amenities and live music for the local community. "Our 'placemaking' approach offers a richer experience for shoppers and more loyal customers for tenants. In fact, some local and national brand partners choose to open stores in multiple CenterCal locations soon after their grand opening success."

New openings at Bridgeport Village

Anthony Vince Nail Spa – Spring 2019

Dennis' 7 Dees – now open

Gap – now open

Inovia® Vein Specialty Centers – now open

Sunglass Hut – now open

New openings at The Terminal at Ballard

F45 Training – Summer 2019

AT&T – now open

Galos Flame Grilled Chicken – Spring 2019

Mattress Plus – Summer 2019

New Season's Market – now open

Pink Polish Nail Salon – Summer 2019

The Habit Burger – now open

New openings at The Village at Totem Lake

203°F Coffee Co. – now open

Anthony Vince ' Nail Spa – Spring 2019

' Nail Spa – Spring 2019 Ulta Beauty – now open

Whole Foods Market – now open

New openings at The Trails at Silverdale

Mora Iced Creamery – Spring 2019

Trapper's Sushi Co – now open

Xfinity – now open

New openings at Valley Mall

Torrid – now open

Skechers – now open

Concept – now open

Cinnabon – now open

Anytime Fitness – now open

Marshalls – Spring 2019

About CenterCal Properties, LLC

CenterCal Properties, LLC, founded in 2004 by Fred Bruning and Jean Paul Wardy, is a full-service commercial real estate company in the business of investing, developing, leasing, and managing properties throughout the western United States. CenterCal excels in and is best known for creating destinations with a unique strategy of placemaking, which emphasizes the importance of developing spaces with a sense of community.

Bruning and Wardy's creative vision and passion for development, coupled with CenterCal's internal expertise, is evident in the properties the company owns and operates today. In the Pacific Northwest those include Bridgeport Village, Cascade Station, Nyberg Woods and Nyberg Rivers in Oregon, and Valley Mall and The Trails at Silverdale in Washington. The Intermountain State properties include Station Park and Canyon Corners in Utah, and The Village at Meridian and Treasure Valley Marketplace in Idaho. California is home to The Veranda, Blackhawk Plaza, The Collection at Riverpark and Plaza 183. Projects currently under development include The Village at Totem Lake and The Terminal at Ballard in Washington, Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah, The Waterfront in Redondo Beach, and 2 nd & PCH in Long Beach, California. For more information on CenterCal Properties, please visit www.centercal.com.

SOURCE CenterCal Properties

Related Links

http://www.centercal.com

