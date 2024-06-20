CenterCal Properties Positions for Expansion, Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Development

Varun Akula joins firm with proven track record of leading mixed-use project development

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterCal Properties, a premier full-service commercial real estate company serving the western U.S., is reinforcing its leadership team with the addition of Varun Akula as Senior Vice President of Development. He contributes insights from more than 15 years of experience in the development, acquisition and management of commercial real estate projects in Southern California and Las Vegas, with a particular focus on mixed-use assets. At CenterCal Properties, Akula will oversee the organization's development projects while charting a path for growth through leveraging new business opportunities and the company's unique placemaking approach.

"Varun has demonstrated a keen eye for promising real estate endeavors and a natural ability to forge strong relationships with key constituents to bring them to fruition," said Founder and CEO, Jean Paul Wardy. "We are confident that his expertise and leadership will enable CenterCal Properties to maintain our tradition of success in placemaking, where we create unique destinations that provide communities with the amenities they want as well as the personal connections and engagement that people crave."

In his new role at CenterCal Properties, Akula is based in the corporate office in El Segundo. He will serve as a member of the Investment Committee. In addition to working in close collaboration with the executive team, he will lead, mentor and manage a 16-person team of investment and development professionals. He is tasked with ensuring his group's alignment with company goals and with efforts to pursue a path of sustainable growth in the area of mixed-use development.

Akula joins CenterCal Properties from Hines, where he previously served as a Managing Director responsible for commercial real estate projects spanning office, residential, retail, industrial and mixed-use. During his time with Hines in Los Angeles, he was instrumental in marquee projects, collectively valued at approximately $8 billion.

About CenterCal Properties LLC

CenterCal Properties LLC, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the western U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal Properties has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, high standards, resourcefulness, delivering today and unwavering integrity, CenterCal Properties specializes in the investment, development, leasing and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use development from its headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at www.centercal.com.

