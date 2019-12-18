Centercode Named Finalist in 2019-20 Cloud Awards

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centercode, a leading provider of Customer Validation solutions for global B2B and B2C enterprises, has been declared a finalist this week in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards .

Centercode enables companies to get the unique product intelligence they need to dominate their markets with bug-free, crowd-pleasing products. Its end-to-end Alpha, Beta, and Delta Testing platform takes complex and time-consuming processes that have historically been managed by disparate systems and brings them into a single, optimized solution.

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards program has sought to champion excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted throughout the globe and across multiple industry sectors.

Categories for the 2019-20 Cloud Awards include "Security Innovation of the Year," "Best Software as a Service," and "Best Cloud Automation Solution."

"It's an honor to be shortlisted for the Cloud Awards' Best Software as a Service," said Centercode CEO Luke Freiler. "We believe in technology's ability to make everyone's life better. By partnering with Centercode, organizations are evaluating the stability, satisfaction, and adoption of their products with enthusiastic help from real customers in their true environments prior to release."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Simply, Centercode has recognized the importance of adopting and pioneering leading cloud technologies in order to deliver outstanding client success, which is why they're a deserving finalist in the Cloud Awards program.

"The Cloud Awards team already had a near-impossible task sorting the exceptional from the excellent and the bleeding-edge from the cutting-edge. Weighing both proven successes and exceptional promise across several unique categories is a constant challenge.

"We see organizations not only adopting leading technologies, but constantly innovating and leveraging their expertise to provide unprecedented levels of customer satisfaction."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/.

Final winners will be announced on Thursday, January 30th.

The Cloud Awards will return with a new Cloud Computing program in late 2020 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing. The Software as a Service Awards program is currently accepting entries for its Spring 2020 program at https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2020 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Centercode

Centercode is a Customer Validation software and managed services company and the driving force in its industry. Since 2001, Centercode has empowered companies to build successful, high-quality products by leveraging feedback from real users testing the products in the real world before release. Centercode provides the platform, services, testers and framework to develop and scale best-in-class Alpha, Beta and Delta customer feedback programs. Visit www.centercode.com to learn about Centercode and how Customer Validation enables leading brands to launch and shape their products with confidence.

