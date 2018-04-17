CenterGrid Announces Its New Cloud Offering: CenterGrid Compass℠

CINCINNATI, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterGrid, a privately-held IT infrastructure and cloud management services company, today announced the launch of their new enterprise hybrid cloud service, CenterGrid Compass℠. CenterGrid Compass℠ is an infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) managed cloud offering, providing secure cloud infrastructure, professional managed services, and white-glove service management.

Vora Technology Park (VTP) is a 400,000 sf Class A office park facility located in Hamilton, Ohio at the center of the Cincinnati-Dayton Oxford Triangle, minutes off the I-75 corridor. The state-of-the art facility sits on 55 acres featuring beautiful, award-winning landscaping-including an illuminated pond and several walking trails. The park includes a state-of-the-art Tier II/III data center, abundant parking, full-service 500-seat cafeteria, video conferencing, training facilities.

CenterGrid Compass℠ is CenterGrid's response to cloud offerings not tailored for most enterprises—where providers may offer lots of capacity and capability, but provide little guidance. Their self-service model does not serve the majority of organizations in implementing or overcoming the complexities of getting to the cloud or assisting in having their applications up and running properly. This is where CenterGrid shines with its "white-glove" managed services.

CenterGrid Compass℠ brings IaaS as an enterprise-grade cloud platform—secure, compatible, scalable, resilient and monitored—with white-glove service. Compass is built on the VMware® Validated Design and secured with VMware® NSX™. CenterGrid believes that the benefits of the cloud should be available to all organizations, not just Fortune 500 companies with large IT teams who have the capacity to manage the process on their own and without guidance.

"Compass is a state-of-the-art cloud platform, paired with a full suite of professional managed services provided by CenterGrid. Few providers can offer this complete technology stack, in their own data center, complemented with their own professional managed services and consulting," said Kevin Westendorf, Chief Technology Officer at CenterGrid. "CenterGrid and Compass are the complete cloud package to help guide organizations to the cloud. We are in business to bring those benefits to our clients."

Compass is available today and CenterGrid is accepting new customers. More information can be found on the CenterGrid website at www.CenterGrid.com or by contacting CenterGrid Sales Lead Doug Hillen at (513) 712-1390 or Doug.Hillen@CenterGrid.com.

About CenterGrid

CenterGrid is an Ohio-based, minority-owned and privately-held cloud management services company that provides IT infrastructure solutions to mid-size and large enterprises. Along with its state-of-the-art data center at the Vora Technology Park in Hamilton, Ohio, CenterGrid offers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud and a variety of managed IT infrastructure services. Founded in 2009, CenterGrid has grown exponentially, serving clients across the US. CenterGrid is part of the Vora Group, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.CenterGrid.com or call (513) 712-1212.

