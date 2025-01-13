Centering Healthcare Institute Introduces Strategic Plan to Transform Maternal Healthcare Nationwide

BOSTON , Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) is thrilled to announce the launch of its Strategic Plan, a comprehensive approach to improving maternal and infant health outcomes across the United States. With a strong focus on equity and collaboration, this plan lays the groundwork for CHI to drive meaningful, measurable change in the healthcare system over the next three years.

CHI has spent over two decades transforming care delivery through its innovative Centering model, which combines medical care, education and peer support in a group setting. CenteringPregnancy®, CHI's flagship program, redefines prenatal care by fostering a sense of community and empowering patients to take an active role in their health. The evidence-based model reduces preterm birth rates by up to 47% and has improved outcomes for more than 500,000 patients nationwide.

The Strategic Plan is CHI's blueprint for expanding CenteringPregnancy's reach and impact. By strengthening support for healthcare providers, forming partnerships with key stakeholders and refining the implementation process, CHI aims to create a sustainable path forward that ensures every birthing person has access to high-quality, equitable care. This includes a targeted focus on Black birthing people and Medicaid-qualifying patients, two populations disproportionately affected by maternal health disparities.

"This is a pivotal moment for maternal healthcare," said Tammea Tyler, MSW/MBA, Chief Executive Officer of CHI. "Our Strategic Plan outlines clear steps to expand CenteringPregnancy and build partnerships that drive impact. Together, we can create a healthcare system where equity and quality go hand in hand."

CHI's new strategic plan focuses on four priorities:

Model and Services for Scale: Evolving resources to help healthcare sites implement and sustain CenteringPregnancy with fidelity.

Evolving resources to help healthcare sites implement and sustain CenteringPregnancy with fidelity. Channels for Scale: Forging system-level partnerships with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and large health systems to increase targeted support for Black birthing patients and Medicaid-qualifying patients.

Forging system-level partnerships with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and large health systems to increase targeted support for Black birthing patients and Medicaid-qualifying patients. Learning and Innovation: Building a culture of data-driven decision-making and experimentation to inform impactful solutions.

Building a culture of data-driven decision-making and experimentation to inform impactful solutions. Sustainable Organization: Investing in equity-centered practices and diversifying revenue to support long-term growth.

By the end of 2027, CHI aims to forge system-level partnerships with Federally Qualified Health Centers and large health systems to expand access to its CenteringPregnancy model. These efforts will focus on increasing access and support for Black birthing people and Medicaid-qualifying patients while simultaneously enhancing service offerings to improve sustainability and patient outcomes. Combined with CHI's investment in scaling operations and internal capacity, the organization is poised to reach thousands of new patients and strengthen its impact nationwide.

About Centering Healthcare Institute

CHI is a national non-profit organization, based in Boston, MA, with a mission to improve health and transform the way care is delivered. With over two decades of experience as the go-to resource for group healthcare, CHI has pioneered and sustained the Centering model of group care currently offered to nearly 600 clinical sites in 46 states and territories, with over 500,000 patients served. The evidence-based Centering model combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to help support positive health behaviors and drive better health outcomes. CenteringPregnancy® and CenteringParenting® provide the highest quality of care to families from pregnancy through age two of the child. The CenteringHealthcare® model of care is being extended to many different health conditions including groups for asthma, diabetes, opioid recovery, cancer survivors, chronic pain and other patient populations.

