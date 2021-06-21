Centerline Biomedical Adds Two Expert Advisors to Advance New Clinical Applications

IOPS™ is an FDA-cleared GPS-like 3D image guidance technology for endovascular procedures. The platform uses electromagnetic navigation and 3D mapping to improve procedure efficiency and reduce radiation exposure. "We were inspired by the pioneering work of our late mentor Dr. Roy Greenberg," said founder Vikash Goel. "Dr. Greenberg invented countless techniques and devices to improve patient care but also raised attention to the amount of radiation involved."

Dr. Latib is the Director of Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Interventions at Montefiore Medical Center in New York, and practices with a focus on complex coronary interventions and minimally-invasive heart valve repair and replacement. Sitting on the editorial boards of several journals, and with over 650 publications, Dr. Latib is a global expert in interventional cardiology and is positioned to help Centerline's team expand their platform. "I am excited to join Centerline's honorable quest to simultaneously provide a means to accomplish complex tasks more effectively while creating a safer environment for patients, staff, and clinicians," stated Latib.

Mr. Teany is CEO of Method AI, a digital surgery company focused on enabling the next generation of robotic-assisted procedures. He previously served as COO of Corindus Vascular Robotics, where he was instrumental in the development and launch of the company's robotic platform for coronary, peripheral, and neurovascular procedures, as well as the company's $1.1 billion strategic acquisition by Siemens Healthineers. His past expertise complements Centerline's mission closely. "Having witnessed firsthand the dramatic impact robotics are having in the cath lab, I see IOPS as the final piece of the puzzle," remarked Teany. "Its unprecedented views will allow interventionalists to precisely navigate the most complex of anatomies."

Company CEO Philip D. Rackliffe spoke of the timeliness of the joining of these two international experts. "We are now realizing the clinical success of IOPS, reducing procedure times and radiation exposure, and improving accuracy for aortic procedures. Adding these thought leaders will help us apply these benefits for future clinical indications," he noted. "They share our belief that IOPS will be the missing link between advanced cardiac procedures and current imaging limitations."

