Centerline Biomedical announces New CFO Indrani Egleston

News provided by

Centerline Biomedical

13 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Biomedical, Inc. ("Centerline"), an innovator in cardiovascular visualization and navigation systems, today announced the appointment of Indrani Egleston to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ms. Egleston joins the company with over 25 years of financial and strategic management experience across all financial disciplines; including Internal Audit, Controlling, Mergers and Acquisitions, Financial Planning and Analysis, and Investor Relations. She most recently served as CFO of Signature Health, a healthcare organization in Northeast Ohio. Prior to Signature Health, Ms. Egleston had advancing financial leadership positions at large public companies in Northeast Ohio, notably Covia (formerly Fairmount Santrol) and Nordson Corporation. She began her career in public accounting at PwC, LLC. Ms. Egleston has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Masters of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University.

"We are delighted to welcome Indrani Egleston to Centerline to lead and grow our financial team. We believe Indrani's extensive financial experience in Corporate and healthcare environments will serve us well to achieve our business goals of improving image guidance during transcatheter procedures while reducing radiation exposure to patients and caregivers." says Gulam Khan, Chief Executive Officer.

About Centerline Biomedical

Founded in 2014, Centerline Biomedical is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company's FDA-cleared technology platform, Intra-Operative Positioning Systems, "IOPS®", enables improved visualization and navigation in endovascular procedures. The IOPS received FDA 510(k) clearance from the US FDA in 2019 for use in the descending aorta. The company continues investment in development to enhance the current technology platform and expand image guidance in transcatheter procedure applications.

Visit www.centerlinebiomedical.com for more information.

SOURCE Centerline Biomedical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.