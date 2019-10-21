Centerline Biomedical Announces Philip D. Rackliffe, MBA as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Effective October 21st, 2019

"We couldn't be happier to have Phil join Centerline Biomedical and take us to the next level," said Dr. Jai N. Gupta, Chairman of the Board. "His vast experience in the life sciences sector, along with his executive leadership roles across public and private companies, makes Phil the ideal person to lead this company and the launch of IOPS."

"I'm honored and excited to join Centerline Biomedical with the goal of making IOPS the new standard of care in surgical procedures," said Phil Rackliffe, CEO Centerline Biomedical. "From the minute I learned about this technology, and validating the significant need with physicians and staff, I knew this was the right opportunity to align my interests and skill set."

The company's IOPS platform is a navigation system for minimally invasive surgery, leveraging anatomical mapping and electromagnetic tracking to provide three-dimensional color visualization and real time guidance during endovascular interventions without the continuous use of X-ray radiation typical of the current standard of care. The first product, recently granted FDA 510(k) clearance, allows doctors to navigate catheters and guidewires through complex anatomy with highly intuitive and safe imaging. The pipeline technologies to be advanced and tested in this funded project bring the technology to the next generation, with augmented reality visualization and software assistance in actual guidance.

IOPS with 3D-GNC represents a revolutionary step forward compared X-ray fluoroscopy and provides a way to leverage the maturing capabilities of augmented reality and artificial intelligence. AR allows a doctor to see directly inside the body while the system provides realtime information to support precise positioning. As the IOPS data platform grows the AI will be able to provide even more navigational aids based on prior surgical experience. By simplifying complex procedures and making them faster, safer, and more accurate, Centerline hopes to decrease costs while improving access to care.

