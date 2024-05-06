Centerline Biomedical honored as Top Surgical Device company for IOPS® navigation and visualization technology

Novel system to mitigate harmful radiation exposure has been deployed in over 200 minimally invasive procedures and featured in documentary film series

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Biomedical, Inc. ("Centerline") has been awarded a MedTech Outlook Award as a 2024 Top Surgical Devices Company. The company is recognized for "Revolutionizing Interventional Procedures with IOPS Technology". Receiving the award, Founder and Chief Technology Officer Vikash Goel stated, "We are thankful to MedTech Outlook for this distinction, but also to our Centerline team for nearly 10 years of tireless work on a technology to protect healers as they perform life-saving procedures and for continuing to develop the platform's reach."

The Intra-Operative Positioning System (IOPS) includes software that creates 3D maps of vascular anatomy, enabling surgeons to visualize the arteries being treated. Using electromagnetic tracking, the IOPS sensor-equipped guidewire and catheter can be guided in 3D as endovascular specialists navigate through these high-resolution intuitive visualizations during minimally invasive procedures. The images and tracking are displayed on an independent monitor, minimizing the reliance on damaging X-ray radiation typically used to produce live fluoroscopic images during interventions.

"IOPS brings a unique form of 3D visualization, electromagnetic navigation, and radiation safety to endovascular procedures. The idea is to enable increased accuracy and faster procedure times by optimizing what the treating operator can see," said Gulam Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Centerline. "IOPS has been deployed in over 200 procedures at top vascular centers around the USA. Disseminating this technology is critical to the industry goal of decreasing harmful radiation exposure for the patient and clinical staff."

In a new documentary series, Scattered Denial (scattereddenial.org), these dangerous risks are described, and IOPS is presented as a promising technology to mitigate radiation exposure during minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures.

About Centerline Biomedical

Founded in 2015, Centerline Biomedical is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company's commercially available platform, Intra-Operative Positioning System, "IOPS®," enables improved visualization and navigation in endovascular procedures. IOPS has 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for use in the descending aorta. The company continues investment in development to enhance the current technology platform and expand image guidance in transcatheter procedure applications.

