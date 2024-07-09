Centerline Biomedical joins ORSIF

Centerline Biomedical and ORSIF join together to raise awareness of health risks associated with fluoroscopic radiation and solutions available to medical professionals.

CLEVELAND, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Biomedical, Inc. ("Centerline"), joins ORSIF, the organization for Occupational Radiation Safety in International Fluoroscopy, to raise awareness of technology options to improve safety in the work environment where fluoroscopic x-ray radiation is used in medical procedures. As a corporate partner, Centerline supports ORSIF (www.orsif.org) in a shared mission to champion innovation for safer healthcare. In addition, the developing platform aims to continue bringing together healthcare providers and their organizations, professional medical societies, and industry to provide education on radiation safety.

"We are proud to join ORSIF in its mission to create greater awareness in the medical community regarding the dangers of radiation exposure and to protect those who commit their lives to the wellness of others. To that end, IOPS® (Intra-Operative Positioning System) technology enables improved visualization with 3D navigation in endovascular procedures while minimizing the reliance on damaging radiation," said Gulam Khan, CEO of Centerline Biomedical. "Employees at Centerline are inspired every day to design the future of image guidance technology that enables faster, more precise transcatheter procedures while reducing the use of radiation."

Designed to mitigate radiation exposure during minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, Centerline Biomedical IOPS (Intra-Operative Positioning System) is a novel technology gaining increased application in the US. IOPS includes software that creates 3D maps of vascular anatomy, enabling surgeons to visualize the arteries being treated. Using electromagnetic tracking, IOPS sensor-equipped guidewires and catheters can be guided in 3D as endovascular specialists navigate through these high-resolution intuitive visualizations during minimally invasive procedures. The images and tracking are displayed on an independent monitor, minimizing the reliance on damaging X-ray radiation typically used to produce live fluoroscopic images during interventions.

Founded in 2015, Centerline Biomedical is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company's commercially available platform, IOPS®, Intra-Operative Positioning System, enables improved visualization and navigation in endovascular procedures. IOPS has 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for use in the descending aorta. The company continues investment in development to enhance the current technology platform and expand image guidance in transcatheter procedure applications.

