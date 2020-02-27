Centerline Capital Management Hires V. Marc Cali as Head of Capital Formation

"Partnership is at the core of our culture and we are committed to helping our investors achieve their goals," said Josh Lobel, the CEO and CIO of Centerline. "Marc's deep expertise in both public and private investment products will help us to deliver our novel value proposition to institutional investors and we are very pleased to welcome him to the firm."

Centerline, formed in 2019 as an affiliate of Platinum Equity, makes minority investments in public companies and takes a long-term and pro-management approach in applying private equity tools to enhance operational and strategic potential.

"In backing Centerline, we partnered with a team that shares our operational approach to value-add investing and is well-positioned to take advantage of a market opportunity that is outside our core buyout business," said Platinum Equity Partner Mark Barnhill. "Marc Cali is another important addition to that team."

At Centerline, Mr. Cali joins a team led by Mr. Lobel that has worked together for over a decade, including senior investment professionals Brett Hoff, Robert Sales, and Matt Rigazio, as well as COO, Neil Wiesenberg and Controller, Mason Yang.

"I am thrilled to join a firm that is not only experienced and capable, but also is deeply committed to building a unique value proposition for investors," Mr. Cali said. "Centerline combines the virtues of public and private equity investing to create advantages relative to both."

Mr. Cali has more than 20 years of experience working with institutional investors to achieve their investment objectives. Prior to joining Centerline, he was a Managing Director responsible for marketing and investor relations at Napier Park Global Capital. He also held leadership roles as Global Head of Marketing and Investor Relations at Alden Global Capital and Third Avenue Management. Mr. Cali began his career as an attorney in the Investment Management Group of Schulte, Roth, and Zabel, the New York law firm.

After earning a BA from Lehigh University, Mr. Cali received an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University, and a JD from the Northwestern University School of Law. He also serves on the Advisory Board of the Kellogg Finance Network at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Centerline Capital Management

Centerline Capital Management was established in 2019 for the purpose of acquiring minority stakes in fundamentally sound, but sub-optimized public companies. An affiliate of Platinum Equity, Centerline brings an operational focus to its public market investing, partnering with management teams to generate returns through the application of operational and strategic enhancements, collectively referred to as the Centerline OS℠. Centerline is headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in New York City. Learn more at www.centerlinecapital.com.

