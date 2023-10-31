Centerline Drivers Named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by Women in Trucking Association for Fifth Straight Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Centerline Drivers has been named one of the Top Companies for Women to Work For In Transportation by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association.

The list includes companies from across the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including carriers, logistics companies and equipment manufacturers. The honor reflects Centerline's commitment to promoting women in trucking while keeping America moving with skilled drivers.

Centerline is dedicated to nurturing the growth of future female transportation leaders. The company is constantly working towards developing the next generation of women leaders in the transportation industry. Women hold 50% of leadership positions and make up two-thirds of Centerline's workforce.

"I'm so incredibly honored to win this award for the fifth year in a row," said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. "It's such a testament to the hard work our team does each day to promote diversity and inclusion among our drivers, staff, and clients. Having more women in the trucking industry only makes it better."

"Many companies in the transportation industry take serious steps to recruit and retain a diverse workforce," said Brian Everett, Group Publisher and Editorial Director. "Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association is pleased to name Centerline Drivers as a 2023 Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation. This organization has demonstrated that it places significant importance on gender diversity as part of its business strategy and is to be commended for the work in diversity that it is doing."

Nominations for the award focused on corporate culture, work flexibility, competitive compensation and benefits, and opportunities for professional development and career advancement opportunities. The 113 companies on the list were chosen from nearly 27,000 votes by professionals in the industry. The list was announced in WIT's official publication, Redefining the Road.

About Centerline Drivers
Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021 and 2022. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.   

