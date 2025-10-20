CENTERPEAK EXPANDS TO LONDON, SOLIDIFYING GLOBAL LEADERSHIP IN ELITE LEGAL RECRUITMENT

The world's premier legal search firm opens City of London office to meet growing international

expansion demands from the AmLaw elite

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPeak LLC, the world's leading legal search firm, has officially opened its London office – its first location outside the United States. This strategic expansion enhances CenterPeak's ability to serve the world's elite law firms in meeting their global talent needs.

The move follows nearly a year of strategic planning, as an increasing number of AmLaw firms identify the London market as essential to supporting their multinational clients' complex, cross-border matters.

"London is the world's second-largest legal market and the gateway to global opportunity," said Clint Johnson, Founding Partner of CenterPeak. "For a firm built on serving elite law firms, expanding here was the natural next step in strengthening how we deliver world-class talent solutions."

The first hire in the London office is Adil Lalani, a senior partner with more than 20 years of experience in elite legal recruiting. Lalani brings unparalleled market insight and longstanding relationships across the UK, with particular expertise in the strategic New York-London legal corridor that drives billions in cross-border transactions.

"This expansion isn't simply about geography," said Mark Jungers, Chief Strategy Officer at CenterPeak. "It's about creating seamless connectivity between the world's premier legal markets to advance our clients' most strategic objectives."

Located in the prestigious Heron Tower in the City of London's financial district, the new office places CenterPeak at the heart of the UK's legal market.

The London team is expected to grow through 2025 and 2026 as the firm scales operations to meet increasing transatlantic demand.

CenterPeak has already facilitated major partner moves in London, underscoring the firm's established relationships and deep market insight as a globally integrated leader in legal recruitment. The London launch marks the first phase of a broader international expansion strategy, with CenterPeak actively evaluating opportunities in the Middle East and Asia - driven by client needs and global market connectivity.

Formed through the merger of Johnson Downie and Lippman Jungers, CenterPeak has placed over 2,000 partners and opened more than 40 offices for AmLaw 50 firms. The firm's success in New York, Texas, California, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and the Southeast has created the foundation for this next stage of global growth.

About CenterPeak LLC

CenterPeak LLC is the world's premier legal search firm, renowned for its expertise in strategic expansion and high-impact partner and practice group placements. Formed through the transformative merger of Lippman Jungers and Johnson Downie, CenterPeak serves as a trusted partner to the legal elite, with a track record of placing over 2,000 partners and opening more than 40 offices for AmLaw 50 firms. For more information on CenterPeak visit www.centerpeak.com.

SOURCE CenterPeak