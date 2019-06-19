Centerplate and San Diego Symphony Strike Harmony for Brand New Bayside Performance Park

"We are thrilled to be working with Centerplate as our exclusive hospitality partner to create a locally-inspired menu that will have guests wanting to come back again and again," said Martha Gilmer, CEO of the San Diego Symphony. "Bayside Performance Park will become one of California's most popular places to experience every kind of music, and the food options will also cater to everyone."

Centerplate will provide experienced talent that leverages recognized culinary, hospitality, facility design and development best practices to deliver a highly distinctive and innovative product offering for the benefit of the community and San Diego Symphony Orchestra guests. The team will work with chef and TV personality Richard Blais and curate new food and beverage offerings from a variety of San Diego chefs and restaurateurs. With a proven track record for success, Centerplate regularly delivering a brand of high-quality services at some of the highest profile venues in the country, including the local San Diego Convention Center, regularly regarded as one of the top convention centers in the industry. Through this relationship, Centerplate has already cultivated many close relationships with local San Diego partners and suppliers.

"We are honored and ecstatic to be chosen to serve the San Diego community for this new and exciting venue, a market we know well," said Greg Fender, Centerplate Executive Vice President. "Our team stands ready to provide outstanding guest experiences through a focus on quality and customer service, partnerships with premium local, regional and national partners, and innovative new design."

About the San Diego Symphony

Founded in 1910, the San Diego Symphony is the oldest orchestra in California and one of the largest and most significant cultural organizations in San Diego. The Orchestra performs for over 250,000 people each season, offering a wide variety of programming at its two much loved venues, Copley Symphony Hall in downtown San Diego and the Embarcadero Marina Park South on San Diego Bay. In early 2018, the San Diego Symphony announced the appointment of Rafael Payare as music director. Payare will lead the orchestra's 82 full-time musicians, graduates of the finest and most celebrated music schools in the United States and abroad. The SDSO also serves as the orchestra for the San Diego Opera each season, as well as performing at several regional performing arts centers. For over 30 years, the San Diego Symphony has provided comprehensive music education and community engagement programs reaching more than 65,000 students annually and bringing innovative programming to San Diego's diverse neighborhoods and schools. For more information, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org.

The San Diego Symphony's popular Bayside Summer Nights concert series has been taking place on the Embarcadero Marina Park South for over 15 years using temporary staging and facilities. The new Bayside Performance Park, when it opens, will provide a world class concert experience and state of the art facilities.

This summer's 33 event season series begins with a star-spangled Independence Day tribute on June 28 and 29 and ends with the 1812 Tchaikovsky spectacular on Aug. 30 and 31 and Sept. 1. A complete schedule is available online. Subscriptions for the 2019 Bayside Summer Nights and 2019-2020 Indoor season are currently on sale. To purchase, please visit the website or call the ticket office at 619.235.0804.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a global leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 116 million guests each year at more than 300 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. Strategically acquired in December 2017 by world leader in Quality of Life services Sodexo, Centerplate has provided event hospitality services to more than 30 official U.S. Presidential Inaugural Balls, 14 Super Bowls and 22 World Series. Visit the company online at Centerplate.com, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

Media Contact

Paul Pettas, Centerplate

Communications Director

Paul.Pettas@Centerplate.com

SOURCE Centerplate

Related Links

http://www.Centerplate.com

