Centerplate Announces 2018 Annual Award Recipients

"These awards acknowledge the individuals and teams who have surpassed expectations, overcome challenges, and set a standard in delivering on our promise to our clients and guests," said Centerplate President/CEO Chris Verros. "'Making It Better to Be There' is what unites every member of our team towards achieving service superiority, and together, we all push each other toward excellence. In recognizing these individuals, we also commend the outstanding work of all of our team members who work together to make each other great."

The 2018 awards were as follows:

Excellence in Sports – BC Place Stadium (GM Paul McArdle )

) Excellence in Convention Centers – Colorado Convention Center (GM Todd Moore )

Convention Center (GM ) Excellence in Entertainment – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston Opera House, Orpheum Theatre (GM Michael Sheeran )

Opera House, Orpheum Theatre (GM ) Quiet Excellence – Peter Brown , GM, Smuggler's Notch

, GM, Smuggler's Notch Rising Star, Francisco Gomez , GM, Las Vegas Convention Center

, GM, Convention Center Rookie of the Year – Jack Lyon , GM, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center New Orleans

, GM, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center New Orleans Corporate Employee of the Year – Marsha Graber , VP of Business Development

, VP of Business Development Lifetime Achievement – John Vingas , Senior Vice President

, Senior Vice President Culinary Excellence – Executive Chef Frank Marrara

GM of the Year – Joshua Pell , GM, Washington State Ferries

, GM, Ferries President's Award – Richard Ginzel , Vice President

Just last year, Centerplate collaborated with The Hotel School at Cornell University's Service Excellence On-Demand Training program to provide education for over 250 management-level employees around a critical-thinking framework for service. Courses covered everything from strategies for conflict resolution to anticipating the needs of guests. Instead of focusing on individual tasks or actions, the program teaches a thought process that can be used for any guest interaction.

