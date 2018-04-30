Centerplate Continues Positive Momentum, Celebrates Sustainability Awards

Centerplate and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas received a "Food Recovery Challenge Award for Venues" from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Good Neighbor Program (GNP), which donates unconsumed food items to nearby nonprofits serving homeless individuals and children in the Downtown Dallas area, diverting over 7.6 tons of food from the landfill to individuals in need.

"We are grateful to the City of Dallas for being committed to supporting and encouraging sustainable practices and waste reduction efforts," said Centerplate Executive Chef David Skorka. "We thank the EPA for recognizing our Good Neighbor Program."

"The City of Dallas is committed to supporting and encouraging sustainable practices and waste reduction efforts," added John Johnson, Assistant Director of Convention and Event Services.

At the LEED platinum Vancouver Convention Centre, Centerplate was a key contributor in the centre's efforts to take home the 2018 Canadian Association for Exposition Management's (CAEM) Give Back Award, which annually recognizes a member organization that has contributed to the enhancement of their community. Through a partnership with the unique Vancouver-based nonprofit United We Can, Centerplate supports self-sustaining social enterprise by donating 100% of its bottles and containers to the organization, which diverts waste and creates income and job training opportunities for people with multiple barriers to traditional employment.

"It is a great honour to be recognized by our industry with such a meaningful distinction. Our facility maintains an important role in the heart of downtown Vancouver, and we recognize how important it is for us to enhance the community directly around us," said Andrew Pollard, Centerplate General Manager at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

About the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas is a convention center in the Convention Center District of downtown Dallas, Texas. The center is over 2,000,000 square feet (190,000 m2) in size and contains over 1,000,000 square feet (93,000 m2) of exhibit space. A 203,000 square feet (18,900 m2) column-free exhibit hall in the center is the largest of its kind in the United States.

About the Vancouver Convention Centre

The Vancouver Convention Centre is the world's first double LEED Platinum certified convention centre. Located on Vancouver's downtown waterfront with a dramatic mountain backdrop, the facility offers one of the most beautiful settings in the world. The award-winning Convention Centre features two connected buildings with a combined total of 466,500 ft2 (43,340 m2) of flexible meeting, exhibition, ballroom and plenary space. The facility is committed to environmental sustainability as well as unparalleled service, technology offerings and culinary excellence.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a global leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 100 million guests each year at premier venues across North America. Centerplate has provided event hospitality services to more than 30 official U.S. Presidential Inaugural Balls, 14 Super Bowls and 22 World Series. Visit the company online at Centerplate.com, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

Media Contact

Paul Pettas

Communications Director, Centerplate

Paul.Pettas@centerplate.com

203-898-0632

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerplate-continues-positive-momentum-celebrates-sustainability-awards-300638538.html

SOURCE Centerplate

Related Links

http://www.centerplate.com

