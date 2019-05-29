Centerplate Extends Hospitality Contract With Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center

Known for serving creative and exciting menu items ranging from alligator sausage and fresh Gulf shrimp to Cajun gumbo and Ponchatoula strawberries, Centerplate's menus at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King arena boast flavorful, authentic southern and Creole dishes, earning accolades from fans and visitors. Recognized by The Daily Meal as the number one NFL stadium in its recent feature "15 Best Stadiums for Food," Centerplate's 2019 NFL playoff menus for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome included pigskin po'boys, pulled pork barbecue bowls, fleur de lis crab cake sandwiches and an alligator BLT with chips.

"We are extraordinarily proud of our teams, our city, and the talented members of our professional culinary and service staff, and we are excited to continue as the exclusive hospitality provider at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center and Champions Square," said Steve Trotter, Centerplate Regional Vice President. "We will continue to source locally – including such iconic brands as Dixie Beer and Zatarain's – to support the community and delight our fans and guests."

A top host city for numerous NCAA Men's and Women's Final Fours, Super Bowls, NBA All-Star Weekends, college football playoff and championship games and WrestleMania, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center stage such annual events as the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Essence Festival and Bayou Classic as well many "A list" concert attractions.

"As we continue to transform these venues into premier entertainment destinations and leaders in guest services, we are happy to continue working with Centerplate as our exclusive hospitality partner," said Alan Freeman, SMG General Manager. "In the seasons ahead, fans can look forward to Centerplate's upgrades to technology and menus. Working with the Centerplate team, we are dedicated to providing a more seamless food service experience for our fans."

Among the major upcoming events for the two venues are the 2020 NCAA Women's Final Four, 2020 CFP Championship Game, 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four and Super Bowl 58 in 2024.

