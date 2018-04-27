Centerplate Goes Local and Farm-Fresh with New Racetrack Cuisine for Belmont Park

"This is a milestone year for Belmont Park, so we want fans to enjoy a menu that's worthy of the occasion, and has a distinct New York flavor," said Centerplate Regional Vice President Bobby Dichiaro. "We look forward to welcoming racing fans all season to come enjoy their time at the racetrack with us."

Regional Executive Chef Drew Revella has spent time carefully curating a menu that now features healthier, more sustainable culinary delights. The new items will foster excitement among both Belmont first-time visitors and returning guests.

New items for Belmont Park this season include:

-cured, GMO-free pastrami, hot dogs and sausages, and an array of other smoked meats and charcuterie Gotham Greens' urban rooftop-grown lettuces and greens, with Brooklyn iceberg, butterhead, red oak and basil lettuces

iceberg, butterhead, red oak and basil lettuces All handpicked within 24 hours

A wide variety of new ancient grains, including wheatberry, quinoa, red and green lentil, tabbouleh and seven-grain dishes in the Garden Terrace Buffet

A daily array of hummus, baba ganoush and locally sourced fruits and vegetables

Expanded locations for Dippin' Dots ice cream

In an effort to feature more competitive price points, Centerplate will also now offer $3 hot dogs and $5 beers and sangria at select locations. Sodas and water are also going to be discounted all season.

During the Belmont Beer Festival on Saturday, April 28, there will also be lager-braised bratwursts with apple slaw on pretzel rolls, honey brown sugar caramelized nuts and Butter-infused Brooklyn Popcorn.

A special Bourbon Event on Saturday, May 5 will feature BBQ Pork Tacos with Woodford Double Oak Slaw and braised short rib and maple bourbon sauce on soft Kings Hawaiian buns. There will also be specially featured items, including mini lobster and corn empanadas, chicken verde tamales, apple flans and sopapillas.

Mother's Day Brunch for the weekend of May 12 will include Seafood Cioppino, Vietnamese pork loin with pickled watermelon and house made apple strudel.

The 54-day Belmont spring/summer meet begins today, Friday April 27 and concludes on Sunday, July 15. A separate, distinct menu for the 150th Belmont Stakes will be released in the weeks ahead. The three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will begin on Thursday, June 7, and is anchored by the 150th running of the Grade 1, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

Centerplate also continues to serve as the hospitality provider for the historic Saratoga Race Course, which is prepared to host another spectacular year of racing. The 40-day summer meet, featuring the 91st running of the Grade 1 Whitney and the 149th edition of the Grade 1 Travers, will begin on Friday, July 20 and conclude on Labor Day, Monday, September 3. Live racing will be conducted six days a week, Wednesday through Monday.

