Centerplate Renews Hospitality Partnership at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center

With 21 different meeting rooms, 3 exhibit halls and the 19,000 square foot Bayfront Ballroom only minutes away from 10 miles of pristine beach for guests to enjoy, the complex is designed for any type of function. The Performing Arts Center can also host anything from a PowerPoint presentation or large seminar to a concert or theatrical production.

"While we work hard to transform the complex into a premier, next-generation meeting and entertainment destination, we are happy to continue working with Centerplate as our exclusive hospitality partner," said Larry Noccolino, Executive Director, Roland E. Powell Convention Center. "Over the last 23 years, Centerplate has consistently received high guest reviews and continues to improve its services. Working together in the years ahead, we look forward to further enhancing our guest offering."

Any dining experience at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center will continue to celebrate the wonders of the Mid-Atlantic region with dramatic presentation, culinary excellence and impeccable service. Also, through the extension of the current agreement, Centerplate will provide significant capital contributions for enhanced guest services including new POS/CC systems, action stations, presentation items and equipment upgrades.

"This extension is a testament to the talented members of our professional culinary and service staff, and we are excited to continue redefining the guest experience at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center complex," said Sal Ferrulo, Executive Vice President, Centerplate. "We will continue to source locally to support the community and delight our guests who visit us here in pristine Ocean City."

Led by Executive Chef Gary Leach CEC, AAC, the food service program for the complex will continue to feature innovative cuisine and locally grown ingredients for business events, social gatherings, receptions and more. From snacks and beverages for a meeting of 10, to a buffet lunch for a conference of 200, or a plated meal for a banquet of 3,000, you can choose from a selection of Chef's gourmet specialty chips, the signature Beef Brisket, house-made Maryland crab cakes and more.

To begin planning your event, contact the Centerplate Catering Sales Manager at 410-723-8619 or [email protected]

