Centerplate Welcomes New Executive Chef to the Javits Center

In this role, Chef Reyes is tasked with crafting a culinary program that reflects New York's vibrant and diverse culinary community. He will be supported by new Executive Sous Chef Isaac Seal and newly promoted Senior Sous Chef Jason Yarborough to make for an experienced management team that will greatly enrich the Javits Center's menu offerings.

Most recently, Chef Reyes led the culinary team in the New York City Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store, including Café SFA. As the Brand Executive Chef, he oversaw design of the restaurant and kitchen, developed menus, and led the launch of the first restaurants in Chicago, Sarasota, Florida, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A few other details about Chef Reyes:

An early proponent of restaurant farm-to-table sourcing, Chef Reyes maintains a strong partnership with Local Bushel – a company whose mission is to make local food more accessible – as well as with other farmers throughout the Northeast.

Chef Reyes is also currently an active member of The Citymeals Culinary Circle – a group of New York City chefs, restauranteurs, food writers, editors and culinary industry influencers who support homebound elderly New Yorkers.

Born in Barcelona and educated at Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Reyes trained at several of Washington, D.C.'s finest kitchens, including Chez Francois , I Ricchi and Jaleo with José Andrés.

Each year, the Javits Center typically hosts more than two million visitors at 175 events, including trade shows, conventions and special events, as well as nearly 40,000 exhibiting companies from around the world. With a mission to spur economic activity, the Javits Center generates up to $1.9 billion in economic activity for New York and more than 17,000 jobs each year.

