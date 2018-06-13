CenterPoint Energy and HomeServe USA partner to provide home protection services to customers

CenterPoint Energy and HomeServe's new program will offer a suite of service plans covering repairs to several energy-consuming and other home systems, including customer-owned natural gas lines, heating and cooling systems, interior electric wiring, water heaters, and exterior water and sewer lines. The service plans are designed to protect homeowners from the inconvenience and unexpected expenses associated with repairs to these critical household systems. The initial rollout will include protection for customer-owned natural gas lines and cooling systems, and will be available later this summer.

"CenterPoint Energy prides itself on being a trusted energy advisor, so we are pleased to work with HomeServe to provide our customers access to these new valuable services," said Gregg Knight, senior vice president and Chief Customer Officer of CenterPoint Energy. "CenterPoint Energy provides high-quality, highly rated energy delivery to our customers. These new service plans are a natural extension and will provide homeowners with a low-cost, peace-of mind option for unexpected repairs to covered systems."

The Gas Line service plan, for example, will offer homeowners protection against the expense and inconvenience of repairs to the customer-owned natural gas line from the CenterPoint Energy meter up to and including the connectors to each natural gas appliance inside the home. The plan would also cover repairs to the piping leading to connectors to natural gas appliances outside around the property, such as a natural gas grill or natural gas pool heater. Future offerings will include service plans to help repair or maintain energy-consuming appliances, which will help them use energy more efficiently.

"HomeServe shares the same level of commitment to quality customer service as CenterPoint Energy," said John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe. "Our cost-effective service plans provide a better way for customers to secure and pay for repairs through our reliable network of qualified local contractors."

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events, such as future offerings under CenterPoint's new program, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Factors that could affect actual results include (1) factors related to our business and the economy, including commodity prices, (2) the performance of the companies, (3) competitive conditions in the industry, (4) state and federal legislative and regulatory actions or developments affecting various aspects of the businesses and (5) other factors discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as well as in CenterPoint Energy's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, and other reports on Form 8-K CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CenterPoint Energy:

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With nearly 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, please visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

About HomeServe USA Corp.:

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving 3.6 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 550 leading municipal, utility and association partners. For more information about HomeServe, a 2017 Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of eighteen 2018 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserveusa.com. To connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter, please visit www.facebook.com/homeserveusa and www.twitter.com/homeserveusa.

