CenterPoint Energy announces critical readiness actions in Texas to prepare for 2025 winter storm season

CenterPoint shares regulatory declaration of winter readiness and completion of key actions to inspect and test equipment, strengthen the grid, and prepare for winter storm events

Company participated in joint exercise with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and other utility partners to prepare for extreme cold-weather events

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as part of its 2025 winter storm readiness efforts, CenterPoint Energy shared the completion of key actions to prepare for the coming winter season and mitigate potential impacts of extreme cold weather events. The pre-winter storm readiness actions CenterPoint is taking include: (1) inspecting and testing cold-weather critical equipment; (2) submitting a formal declaration of winter preparedness to regulatory oversight agencies; and (3) coordinating emergency plans with utility partners and grid operators, including a joint training exercise with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

"Our CenterPoint Texas team is focused on working closely with our emergency partners and preparing the grid for the impact of potential winter storms and extreme cold. As part of this effort, we are taking actions that will be vital if, or when, a winter storm impacts the energy system. Our goal is to be ready to respond to any emergency, even as we build the most resilient and reliable coastal grid in the country that can withstand extreme weather at any time of the year," said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of CenterPoint Energy's Electric Business.

Critical Winter Readiness Action: Annual Declaration of Winter Readiness

CenterPoint submitted its annual declarations of winter readiness to both ERCOT and the Railroad Commission of Texas. These declarations demonstrate that CenterPoint has completed the regulatory requirements that were adopted in 2021 to prepare electric and natural gas infrastructure for winter storms and extreme cold weather and aims to provide customers with more reliable service.

The pre-winter safety and readiness actions taken by CenterPoint include:

Inspecting and testing critical equipment, including all 270 substations, to prepare for high demand and cold temperatures;

including all 270 substations, to prepare for high demand and cold temperatures; Hardening electric and natural gas infrastructure across the Greater Houston area, including by installing heaters and devices to prevent ice damage or buildup;

across the area, including by installing heaters and devices to prevent ice damage or buildup; Maintaining freeze protection equipment and enclosures for cold-weather critical components;

and enclosures for cold-weather critical components; Repairing damaged or degraded thermal insulation and water-proofing materials; and

and water-proofing materials; and Conducting emergency training for hundreds of operational personnel and contractors to prepare for, mitigate and respond to the impacts of severe winter weather.

Critical Winter Readiness Action: Joint ERCOT Training Exercises

Last week, CenterPoint participated in a joint tabletop exercise with ERCOT and industry partners to prepare for potential winter weather events that cause high energy demand and create a strain on the electric grid. This exercise included a tabletop review of different scenarios and exams for participants to foster collaboration and coordination around winter preparedness.

The ERCOT-hosted training was one of several exercises and trainings that CenterPoint teams participate in throughout the year. These exercises help CenterPoint and other utilities across Texas to be more closely aligned and prepared to partner in response to weather events that increase demand and strain the grid.

Critical Winter Readiness Actions: Customer Winter Storm Safety Campaign

In the coming weeks, the company will proactively share vital safety information with customers and local partners about how they can plan ahead to prepare for extreme winter weather, including important safety tips, programs and resources that will help the Greater Houston community prepare for the risk of extreme cold weather events. For more winter preparedness information, customers can visit CenterPointEnergy.com/ReadyForWinter.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information, contact:

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy