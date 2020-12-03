CenterPoint Energy announces outlook revision to Stable by Moody's

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP), today announced that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the company's rating outlook from Negative to Stable and affirmed the company's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Prime–2 short–term rating for commercial paper.

"Moody's revision is an important vote of confidence in the credit-supportive actions we have taken as a company this year to improve our financial stability and strengthen our balance sheet," said Jason Wells, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CenterPoint Energy.

Moody's attributed the change to corporate actions which stabilized credit metrics, improved liquidity, strengthened the balance sheet and lowered the company's business risk profile.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

