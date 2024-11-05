CenterPoint continuing to monitor the latest weather updates and forecasts to be ready to respond to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Rafael

Company continuing to communicate to electric and natural gas customers in Texas , Louisiana and Mississippi and coordinate with emergency partners

More than 2.25 million natural gas customers in Texas , Louisiana and Mississippi have been urged to take proactive safety measures

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Tropical Storm Rafael continuing to organize today and grow stronger, CenterPoint Energy is diligently monitoring the weather and preparing for potential responses to impacts, which may occur in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The company has been coordinating closely with emergency and agency partners, sharing safety information with customers and mobilizing resources across its service area in preparation for impacts and outages across its multi-state Gulf Coast service area.

CenterPoint Energy Continuing to Plan and Prepare for Impacts from Tropical Storm Rafael Across its Multi-State Gulf Coast Service Area

"We remain vigilant as Tropical Storm Rafael's path becomes more defined, and we are prepared to respond to any potential impacts on both our electric and natural gas networks. CenterPoint will continue to coordinate with our emergency partners as we focus on getting ready to restore service to customers as safely and quickly as possible following the storm's impact. We will also continue sharing important safety information with our customers, and we urge everyone in the path of the storm to take the necessary preparation steps to keep themselves and their loved ones safe," said Richard Leger, CenterPoint's Senior Vice President of Gas Business.

"We have been monitoring the storm's potential path and preparing our employees, resources and equipment for a potential storm event and sharing safety messages with our customers and communities along the Gulf Coast. We will continue to coordinate with local, state and federal officials, first responders and emergency management agencies as we prepare for Tropical Storm Rafael's impact. Our focus is clear: to get ready to respond and restore service to our impacted customers," said Bo Murphy, CenterPoint's Vice President of Louisiana and Mississippi Natural Gas.

Responding to potential impacts across Gulf Coast service territory

Across its service areas in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, CenterPoint is carefully monitoring Tropical Storm Rafael and taking immediate preparedness actions. The company will continue preparing to deploy frontline crews to efficiently clear storm debris, repair system damage and restore electricity and natural gas service to impacted customers.

Safety Tips for Natural Gas Customers

CenterPoint is reminding customers to stay safe prior to, during and after Tropical Storm Rafael by following these natural gas safety tips:

Do not turn off your natural gas service at the meter in advance of the storm; doing so could allow water to enter the natural gas lines should flooding occur. If you wish to discontinue gas service, turn off the natural gas at each appliance.

Always be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to leave, too.

If you smell natural gas, do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a cell phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.

Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off.

Once safely away from the area, call 1-888-876-5786 and CenterPoint will send a trained service technician.

If your home is flooded, call a licensed plumber or natural gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances and gas piping to make sure they are in good operating condition before calling CenterPoint to reconnect service. This includes outdoor natural gas appliances including pool heaters, gas grills and gas lights.

If you are planning any digging or clearing as part of your pre- or post-hurricane activities, please call 811, the nationwide Call Before You Dig number, to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines.

Know where your natural gas meter is located. As debris is put out for heavy trash pickup, make sure it is placed away from the meter. In many areas the meter may be located near the curb. If debris is near a natural gas meter, the mechanized equipment used by trash collectors could pull up the meter, damaging it and causing a potentially hazardous situation. If this happens, leave the area immediately and call CenterPoint at 1-888-876-5786.

Important Information for Electric Customers

At this time, the Greater Houston area is not expected to be heavily impacted by Tropical Storm Rafael's potential impacts, but storms are unpredictable, conditions can change rapidly and storm-related outages could occur. CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company's Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates via phone call, text or email. Customers can also stay up-to-date on outages with CenterPoint's new and improved, cloud-based Outage Tracker, which allows customers to see outages by county, city and zip code. The new tracker is capable of handling increased traffic during storms and is ADA- and mobile-friendly.

CenterPoint encourages all customers to have a plan to stay safe

CenterPoint is encouraging all of its customers to prepare and have a plan to stay safe during Tropical Storm Rafael. Customers can get storm-related electric, natural gas and flooding safety tips at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter. Additional preparation best practices are available at Ready.gov.

For the latest updates, follow CenterPoint on X (formerly Twitter) for real-time updates. For more information and other resources, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/NaturalGasSafety .

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy