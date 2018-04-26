CenterPoint Energy declares $0.2775 quarterly dividend

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

18:05 ET

HOUSTON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2775 per share of common stock payable on June 14, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2018.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With nearly 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, please visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact
Media:
Leticia Lowe
Phone   713.207.7702
Investors:
Dave Mordy
Phone   713.207.6500

 

