CenterPoint Energy declares regular common stock dividend of $0.1500, Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $30.6250 and Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $17.5000

HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared dividends on shares of its common stock, Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock and Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Common Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1500 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock. The dividend will also be payable to holders of shares of Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock which participate with the Common Stock on an as-converted basis. The dividend will be payable September 10, 2020 to holders of Common Stock and Series C Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on August 20, 2020.

Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular semiannual cash dividend of $30.6250 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock payable September 1, 2020 to holders of Series A Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

Series B Preferred Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $17.5000 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock payable September 1, 2020 to holders of Series B Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on August 15, 2020. As August 15, 2020 falls on a Saturday, the effective record date for the dividend will be the close of business on August 14, 2020. This equates to $0.8750 per depositary share (NYSE: CNPPRB), each of which represents a 1/20th interest in a share of the Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of March 31, 2020, the company owns approximately $33 billion in assets and also owns 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release.

