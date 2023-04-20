CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.1900

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1900 per share on issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on June 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2023.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

