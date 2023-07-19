CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.1900 and Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $30.6250

News provided by

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

19 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared dividends on shares of its Common Stock and Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Common Stock Dividend
The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1900 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on September 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023.

Series A Preferred Stock Dividend
The company's board of directors declared a regular semiannual cash dividend of $30.6250 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock payable September 1, 2023 to shareholders of Series A Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on August 15, 2023.

About CenterPoint Energy
As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact
Media:
Communications
[email protected]
Investors:
Jackie Richert
Phone        713.207.6500

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

