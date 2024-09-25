CenterPoint Energy Declares Regular Common Stock Dividend of $0.2100

News provided by

CenterPoint Energy, Inc

Sep 25, 2024, 17:03 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2100 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2024. This quarterly dividend represents a $0.010 increase over the prior quarter and aligns with an annual dividend of $0.81 for 2024 which represents an 8% average dividend increase over the past three years.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information, contact

Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CenterPoint Energy names Keith Stephens Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

CenterPoint Energy names Keith Stephens Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) today announced the appointment of a new senior leadership team member with deep utility industry and communications...
CenterPoint Energy Issues All-Source RFP Seeking Renewable, Thermal and Demand-Side Resources

CenterPoint Energy Issues All-Source RFP Seeking Renewable, Thermal and Demand-Side Resources

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced its Indiana-based electric utility business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, has issued an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics