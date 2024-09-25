CenterPoint Energy Declares Regular Common Stock Dividend of $0.2100

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2100 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2024. This quarterly dividend represents a $0.010 increase over the prior quarter and aligns with an annual dividend of $0.81 for 2024 which represents an 8% average dividend increase over the past three years.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

