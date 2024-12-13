CenterPoint Energy Declares Regular Common Stock Dividend of $0.2200

News provided by

CenterPoint Energy, Inc

Dec 13, 2024, 17:44 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2200 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on March 13, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2025. This quarterly dividend represents a $0.010 increase over the prior quarter. This dividend growth rate aligns with the high end of the company's previously announced 6-8% non-GAAP earnings per share growth target.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information, contact: 
Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CenterPoint Energy continues to invest in the safety, reliability and resiliency of its natural gas system to benefit customers

CenterPoint Energy continues to invest in the safety, reliability and resiliency of its natural gas system to benefit customers

Today, CenterPoint Energy filed a settlement agreement with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (Commission) for its rate case submitted in...
Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative Progress Update: CenterPoint Energy Makes Significant Advances on Critical Resiliency Actions

Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative Progress Update: CenterPoint Energy Makes Significant Advances on Critical Resiliency Actions

CenterPoint Energy today released the first of its public progress updates on the actions being taken throughout the Greater Houston 12-county area...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Gas

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics