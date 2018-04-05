CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month

"Contacting 811 at least two working days before digging helps prevent damages to vital underground utilities," said Joe Berry, director of Damage Prevention for CenterPoint Energy. "By calling 811 to have the underground utility lines in their area marked, homeowners and professionals are making an important decision that can help keep them and their communities safe."

The depth of utility lines varies and there may be multiple utility lines in a common area. Whether it's a small project, such as planting trees or shrubs, or hiring a professional for a special outdoor project, smart digging means calling 811 before each job.

Visit Call811.com for more information about 811 and the call-before-you-dig process.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company also owns 54.1 percent of the common and subordinated units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp., which owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With nearly 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, please visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

