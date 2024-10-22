CenterPoint Energy lineworkers place in the top 5 percent of utilities at 40th annual International Lineman's Rodeo

With more than 200 competing teams, CenterPoint earns 6th place finish among investor-owned utilities and 13th place overall

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, CenterPoint Energy's lineworkers and apprentices competed in the 40th annual International Lineman's Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The Lineman's Rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman tasks. The event provides valuable opportunities for lineworkers to sharpen their abilities, stay proficient and improve productivity, all while prioritizing safety throughout the competition.

In addition to placing 6th amongst teams from other investor-owned utilities and 13th overall, CenterPoint's 2024 Journeyman team also placed 5th in one of this year's mystery events, the Preform Top Tie Replacement event, which involves using fiberglass Hot Sticks to replace a damaged tie wire.

"This event and the regional and state qualifying rodeos are great avenues for our employees to showcase the complexity of the training, safety processes, and additional skillsets needed to perform this critical job," said Darin Carroll, CenterPoint Senior Vice President of Electric Business. "These competitions are important to the industry, and we are proud of our colleagues who always represent us well."

Approximately 227 lineworker teams and 380 apprentices came together from across the United States and Canada to compete and collaborate with others in the lineworker trade and receive recognition for their skills. CenterPoint sent three lineworker teams, each consisting of two climbers and one groundman, and eight apprentices, to represent the company, along with support staff and judges.

The Lineman's Rodeo includes competitive events like the "hurt man rescue" and the pole climb, which are graded on safety and proficiency. In the hurt man rescue, a 150-pound mannequin, simulating an injured coworker, is "rescued" from the top of a 40-foot pole. The pole climb is a timed event and tests the skills of a lineman by having them climb up then climb down a pole without breaking a raw egg that is carried in their mouth. There are also mystery events that change each year and showcase skills that are less frequently used today but remain essential for linemen. Apprentices also take a written test that measures their knowledge of basic skills.

CenterPoint's skilled workforce has been participating in the International Lineman's Rodeo for more than 30 years.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information, contact:

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy