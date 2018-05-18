CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers

"We consulted with the customer and proposed an efficient solution to prevent service interruption by using our skilled personnel and specialized equipment," said James Hulse, director of CenterPoint Energy Intrastate Pipelines (CEIP) and MES for CenterPoint Energy. "We were pleased to safely provide portable natural gas supply to ensure residents were not impacted during the planned pipeline outage."

CenterPoint Energy and the pipeline operator shared the primary objective of safe and impeccable customer service. MES collaborated with first responders and local government officials, including the city, fire and police departments, and State Highway Patrol to plan and safely execute the project.

Twenty-five homes were served individually using small 2 Mcf farm tap trailers, three sites were served with CNG tube trailers and one site with high pressure, high flow LNG. MES mobilized purpose-built equipment to every site and managed the logistics and supply for 18 LNG tankers. "This was likely, the most complex mobile natural gas project ever performed," added Hulse.

MES performs more than 100 projects a year and has more than 20 years of broad project experience delivering CNG and LNG across the United States. Businesses that have benefitted from MES' expertise include commercial, industrial and manufacturing companies, utilities, municipalities, transmission pipelines, and institutions like medical centers, correctional centers and universities. The company's team and equipment are certified to meet the strict requirements of the U.S. Department of Transportation and can serve customers throughout the U.S.

To learn more about the benefits of temporary natural gas please contact the company at MES@CenterPointEnergy.com, 844-MOBILE-4 or visit CenterPointEnergy.com/MES.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With nearly 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, please visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

