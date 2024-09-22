CenterPoint Energy Monitoring Tropical Weather Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico

First Day of Fall Arrives across the Gulf Coast Region, but Hurricane Season Remains in Full Force

CenterPoint Energy remains on high alert and has been monitoring tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend

Current weather conditions dictate normal daily operations

Company is following its standard electric and gas preparedness protocols

CenterPoint Energy has a plan; encourages customers and the public to remain vigilant

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While the first day of fall was ushered in across the Gulf Coast region at 7:43 a.m. central time Sunday, there are still several more weeks remaining in the 2024 hurricane season. That is why CenterPoint Energy has been closely monitoring weather forecasts in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and following its standard preparedness protocols. Greater clarity on the weather situation is expected from the National Hurricane Center in the coming days, but CenterPoint and its frontline electric and gas crews remain ready.

In preparation for potential severe weather across the Gulf Coast, CenterPoint will continue to monitor and prepare as the situation evolves. In the event it is needed, the company will begin the process of securing work sites, preparing crews and equipment, and securing additional frontline resources from mutual assistance companies, as necessary. And while autumn days may be on everyone's minds, the company wants to remind customers and the public to develop an emergency plan and assemble or restock a storm preparedness kit that includes essential items such as nonperishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, a battery-powered radio, and a portable charger for mobile devices.

"It's important to be mindful of the weather and plan ahead," said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "Although schools are back in class and football games highlight our weekends, we have to keep an eye on the Gulf and be prepared to act quickly, if necessary. We want our customers and communities to know that we are constantly monitoring the weather and refining and updating our preparations and plans."

Carroll added, "Since Hurricane Beryl we've made significant improvements to our electric system as part of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative. We believe our actions since Beryl will help improve the resiliency and reliability of the electric grid and better meet our customers' expectations."

Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative

Across Greater Houston, CenterPoint is taking action now to improve resiliency and help reduce the risk of outages this hurricane season.

As part of the first phase of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, throughout August CenterPoint crews and contractors installed more than 1,100 stronger and more resilient fiberglass poles, trimmed vegetation along more than 2,000 miles of power lines and installed more than 300 automation devices in neighborhoods all over Houston. The company's next step is taking the boldest series of resiliency actions in its nearly 160-year history, including additional system hardening, strategic undergrounding, self-healing grid technology, and further enhancements to its outage tracker.

Call to Action: Power Alert Service

Customers should remember that a storm is a powerful force of nature that can cause significant damage and widespread lengthy electricity outages. Conditions can also change unexpectedly and for the worse.

Customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times as available or determined, and customer-specific restoration updates in the event of severe weather. With the option to receive updates via phone call, text or email, Power Alert Service® helps keep customers informed of restoration progress during an outage event. Customers can also find additional resources at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter.

New and Improved Outage Tracker with Greater Web Resiliency

CenterPoint's new and improved Outage Tracker can be used to update individual customers on their expected restoration date as soon as possible after restoration expectations are determined.

To learn more about Outage Tracker's new features and functionality, watch the demonstration video.

For an in-depth, step-by-step guide to using the Outage Tracker, click here.

Customers with Critical Needs

Because CenterPoint Energy cannot guarantee an uninterrupted, regular or continuous power supply during a severe weather event, customers who depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment are encouraged to make alternate arrangements for on-site backup capabilities or other alternatives in the event of loss of electric service.

During pre-storm preparations and post-storm recovery efforts, CenterPoint urges customers to stay informed of weather conditions and warnings or advisories issued by local authorities by paying close attention to announcements from local news outlets for important information regarding ongoing conditions and recovery efforts. The company also recommends that customers follow these important natural gas and electric safety tips:

Hurricane Preparedness Resources

For additional information on hurricane preparedness, visit

CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter and follow @CenterPoint for updates during inclement weather events. The following resources are also available on CenterPoint Energy's dedicated storm page:

How you can prepare for a storm

How CenterPoint prepares for a storm

How CenterPoint restores service following a storm

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

