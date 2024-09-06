CenterPoint Energy names Keith Stephens Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) today announced the appointment of a new senior leadership team member with deep utility industry and communications experience. This strategic appointment underscores CenterPoint's commitment following Hurricane Beryl to deliver best-in-class communications to its customers and stakeholders.

Keith Stephens, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

Keith Stephens has been named to the newly created role of Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, effective immediately. Stephens joins CenterPoint from his role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for National Grid. Previously, he served as Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Pacific Gas and Electric Company and as a senior communications leader for Texas-based global engineering firm Fluor Corporation. Stephens also worked for a global communications firm in Texas where he led a team that delivered a statewide public education campaign about the state's new retail electric market on behalf of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

"We are pleased to welcome Keith to the CenterPoint team. This newly created role is one of our commitments, following Hurricane Beryl, to drive and sustain improvements in how we communicate and engage with our many stakeholders," said CenterPoint President and CEO Jason Wells. "Keith has deep experience in directing emergency communications in response to extreme weather events, natural disasters and operational issues, and we look forward to the value he will bring to our customers and communities."

Stephens is the immediate past chair of the Edison Electric Institute's Executive Advisory Committee for Communications and a member of the American Gas Association's Communications & Marketing Committee.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact

Media:

[email protected]

Investors:

Jackie Richert/Ben Vallejo

Phone 713.207.6500

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc