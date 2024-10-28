CenterPoint Energy names tested, industry veteran Don Daigler to lead revitalized emergency preparedness and response team

Additional senior leadership team hire underscores the company's commitment to improving emergency preparation, management and coordination after Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy announced today the hiring of a new senior leader with tested industry experience in emergency management to transform its Emergency Preparedness and Response strategy. This enterprise leadership position underscores CenterPoint's commitment to improving its emergency response and coordination following Hurricane Beryl, and represents completing another of the more than 40 commitments CenterPoint made as part of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI) in August.

As Senior Vice President of CenterPoint's Emergency Preparedness and Response, Don Daigler will lead the company's year-round work to prepare for, respond to and recover from all emergencies – whether they be natural disasters or man-made events – and coordinate with all public safety partners. Daigler brings more than 40 years of experience in emergency management, national security and business resiliency, with extensive leadership experience across the public and private sectors.

"After Hurricane Beryl, we heard loud and clear the calls to improve our preparedness for storms and other emergencies. Don will play a leading role in enhancing these operations ahead of the 2025 hurricane season and making CenterPoint a model for other utilities in emergency management and preparedness. His hiring underscores our commitment to better serve our customers in the energy capital of the world and building the most resilient coastal grid in the country," said Jason Wells, President and CEO of CenterPoint Energy.

"I'm pleased to join CenterPoint Energy and lead its Emergency Preparedness and Response team to transform how we prepare, mitigate and respond to the impacts of hurricanes, extreme weather and other emergencies. The year-round work of our team will help position CenterPoint to deliver the service our customers expect and deserve before, during and after emergencies when the need is greatest," said Daigler.

Daigler is an Air Force veteran and most recently the CEO and Founder of Resilience Advisory Services, specializing in advancing resilience efforts across critical infrastructure sectors. His career includes leading emergency response organizations for more than a decade in the electric utility industry. His prior experience also includes serving as director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Response Planning Division and chief of FEMA's Tactical Incident Support Branch. Daigler also filled leadership roles for the National Nuclear Security Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and Reynolds Electrical and Engineering Company.

GHRI Commitments

As part of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, CenterPoint committed to hiring a new senior leader for emergency preparedness and response, one of more than 40 commitments the company made in August to strengthen resiliency, improve communications and expand community partnerships. CenterPoint has now completed 41 of the 42 overall commitments, with one remaining commitment set to be completed on time by the end of 2024.

More information about GHRI and real-time updates on CenterPoint's progress are available at CenterPointEnergy.com/TakingAction.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information, contact:

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy