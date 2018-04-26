CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results

HOUSTON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced the results of the voting by shareholders at its 2018 annual meeting held today. Shareholders approved the following proposals:
- The election of Leslie D. Biddle, Milton Carroll, Scott J. McLean, Martin H. Nesbitt, Theodore F. Pound, Scott M. Prochazka, Susan O. Rheney, Phillip R. Smith, John W. Somerhalder II and Peter S. Wareing to serve on the company's Board of Directors for one-year terms;
- The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent auditors for 2018; and
- An advisory resolution on the compensation paid to the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With nearly 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, please visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.
