CenterPoint Energy reports 2019 annual shareholder meeting results

HOUSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced the results of the voting by shareholders at its 2019 annual meeting held today. Shareholders approved the following proposals:

The election of Leslie D. Biddle, Milton Carroll, Scott J. McLean , Martin H. Nesbitt , Theodore F. Pound , Scott M. Prochazka , Susan O. Rheney , Phillip R. Smith , John W. Somerhalder II and Peter S. Wareing to serve on the company's Board of Directors for one-year terms;

An advisory resolution on the compensation paid to the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $29 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

