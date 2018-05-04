CenterPoint Energy reports first quarter 2018 earnings of $0.38 per diluted share; $0.55 per diluted share on a guidance basis

Operating income for the first quarter of 2018 was $251 million, compared with $291 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The retrospective adoption of the accounting standard for compensation-retirement benefits (ASU 2017-07) resulted in an increase to operating income and a corresponding decrease to other income of $17 million for the first quarter of 2017. Equity income from midstream investments was $69 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $72 million for the first quarter of the prior year.

"We are off to a strong start this year," said Scott M. Prochazka, president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. "Continued growth across our service territories, rate recovery and Energy Services' performance all position us to be at the high end of our 2018 EPS guidance. Beyond 2018 we are looking forward to closing the recently announced merger agreement with Vectren in the first quarter of 2019."

Business Segments

Electric Transmission & Distribution

The electric transmission & distribution segment reported operating income of $115 million for the first quarter of 2018, consisting of $99 million from the regulated electric transmission & distribution utility operations (TDU) and $16 million related to securitization bonds. Operating income for the first quarter of 2017 was $86 million, consisting of $66 million from the TDU and $20 million related to securitization bonds.

Operating income for the TDU benefited primarily from higher equity return related to the annual true-up of transition charges, rate relief and increased usage resulting from favorable weather and customer growth. These benefits were partially offset by lower revenues reflecting the lower federal tax rate due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and higher operation and maintenance expenses.

The retrospective adoption of ASU 2017-07 resulted in an increase to electric transmission and distribution operating income and a corresponding decrease to other income of $8 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Natural Gas Distribution

The natural gas distribution segment reported operating income of $156 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $168 million for the same period of 2017. Operating income benefited from rate relief, increased usage due to favorable weather and customer growth. These increases were more than offset by lower revenues reflecting the lower federal tax rate due to the TCJA, higher operation and maintenance expenses, higher taxes due primarily to the Minnesota property tax refund of $9 million in 2017, and higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

The retrospective adoption of ASU 2017-07 resulted in an increase to natural gas distribution operating income and a corresponding decrease to other income of $4 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Energy Services

The energy services segment reported an operating loss of $26 million for the first quarter of 2018, which included a mark-to-market loss of $80 million, compared with operating income of $35 million for the same period in 2017, which included a mark-to-market gain of $15 million. Excluding mark-to-market adjustments, operating income was $54 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $20 million for the same period of 2017. The increase in operating income was primarily due to incremental volumes from customers and improved margin rates, resulting from commercial opportunities attributable to recent acquisitions and from colder than normal weather in several U.S. regions.

Midstream Investments

The midstream investments segment reported $69 million of equity income for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $72 million in the first quarter of the prior year.

Earnings Outlook

CenterPoint Energy anticipates achieving the high end of the $1.50 - $1.60 guidance range for 2018, excluding one-time costs associated with the proposed Vectren merger. This guidance is inclusive of Enable's net income guidance of $375 million - $445 million announced on Enable Midstream's first quarter earnings call on May 2, 2018. The guidance range assumes ownership of 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream and includes the amortization of CenterPoint Energy's basis differential in Enable Midstream and effective tax rates. CenterPoint Energy does not include other potential Enable Midstream impacts on guidance, such as any changes in accounting standards or unusual items.

The guidance range considers utility operations performance to date and certain significant variables that may impact earnings, such as weather, throughput, commodity prices, effective tax rates, financing activities, and regulatory and judicial proceedings to include regulatory action as a result of recent tax reform legislation.

In providing this guidance, CenterPoint Energy uses a non-GAAP measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share that does not consider other potential impacts, such as changes in accounting standards or unusual items, earnings or losses from the change in the value of the ZENS securities and the related stocks, or the timing effects of mark-to-market accounting in the company's Energy Services business.



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

Net Income

(in millions)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(in millions)

Diluted EPS















Consolidated net income and diluted EPS as reported $ 165

$ 0.38

$ 192

$ 0.44 Midstream Investments (52)

(0.12)

(45)

(0.10) Utility Operations (1) 113

0.26

147

0.34















Timing effects impacting CES(2):













Mark-to-market (gains) losses (net of taxes of $19 and $5)(3) 61

0.14

(10)

(0.02)















ZENS-related mark-to-market (gains) losses:













Marketable securities (net of taxes of $1 and $16) (3)(4) -

-

(28)

(0.06) Indexed debt securities (net of taxes of $3 and $4) (3)(5) 15

0.03

6

0.01 Utility operations earnings on an adjusted guidance basis $ 189

$ 0.43

$ 115

$ 0.27















Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS used in providing earnings guidance:













Utility Operations on a guidance basis $ 189

$ 0.43

$ 115

$ 0.27 Midstream Investments 52

0.12

45

0.10 Consolidated on a guidance basis $ 241

$ 0.55

$ 160

$ 0.37



(1) CenterPoint earnings excluding Midstream Investments (2) Energy Services segment (3) Taxes are computed based on the impact removing such item would have on tax expense (4) As of January 31, 2018, comprised of Time Warner Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc. Results prior to January 31, 2018 also included Time Inc. (5) 2018 includes amount associated with Meredith tender offer for Time Inc. common stock

Filing of Form 10-Q for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Today, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018. A copy of that report is available on the company's website, under the Investors section. Other filings the company makes with the SEC and certain documents relating to its corporate governance can also be found under the Investors section.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With more than 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, go to www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future earnings, and future financial performance and results of operations, including, but not limited to earnings guidance, targeted dividend growth rate and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release.

Risks Related to CenterPoint Energy

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) the performance of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (Enable), the amount of cash distributions CenterPoint Energy receives from Enable, Enable's ability to redeem the Series A Preferred Units in certain circumstances and the value of CenterPoint Energy's interest in Enable, and factors that may have a material impact on such performance, cash distributions and value, including factors such as: (A) competitive conditions in the midstream industry, and actions taken by Enable's customers and competitors, including the extent and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets served by Enable; (B) the timing and extent of changes in the supply of natural gas and associated commodity prices, particularly prices of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), the competitive effects of the available pipeline capacity in the regions served by Enable, and the effects of geographic and seasonal commodity price differentials, including the effects of these circumstances on re-contracting available capacity on Enable's interstate pipelines; (C) the demand for crude oil, natural gas, NGLs and transportation and storage services; (D) environmental and other governmental regulations, including the availability of drilling permits and the regulation of hydraulic fracturing; (E) recording of non-cash goodwill, long-lived asset or other than temporary impairment charges by or related to Enable; (F) changes in tax status; (G) access to debt and equity capital; and (H) the availability and prices of raw materials and services for current and future construction projects; (2) industrial, commercial and residential growth in CenterPoint Energy's service territories and changes in market demand, including the effects of energy efficiency measures and demographic patterns; (3) timely and appropriate rate actions that allow recovery of costs and a reasonable return on investment; (4) future economic conditions in regional and national markets and their effect on sales, prices and costs; (5) weather variations and other natural phenomena, including the impact of severe weather events on operations and capital; (6) state and federal legislative and regulatory actions or developments affecting various aspects of CenterPoint Energy's and Enable's businesses, including, among others, energy deregulation or re-regulation, pipeline integrity and safety and changes in regulation and legislation pertaining to trade, health care, finance and actions regarding the rates charged by our regulated businesses; (7) tax reform and legislation, including the effects of the comprehensive tax reform legislation informally referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and uncertainties involving state commissions' and local municipalities' regulatory requirements and determinations regarding the treatment of excess deferred taxes and CenterPoint Energy's rates; (8) CenterPoint Energy's ability to mitigate weather impacts through normalization or rate mechanisms, and the effectiveness of such mechanisms; (9) the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices, particularly natural gas, and the effects of geographic and seasonal commodity price differentials; (10) actions by credit rating agencies; (11) changes in interest rates and their impact on CenterPoint Energy's costs of borrowing and the valuation of its pension benefit obligation; (12) problems with regulatory approval, construction, implementation of necessary technology or other issues with respect to major capital projects that result in delays or in cost overruns that cannot be recouped in rates; (13) local, state and federal legislative and regulatory actions or developments relating to the environment, including those related to global climate change; (14) the impact of unplanned facility outages; (15) any direct or indirect effects on CenterPoint Energy's or Enable's facilities, operations and financial condition resulting from terrorism, cyber-attacks, data security breaches or other attempts to disrupt CenterPoint Energy's businesses or the businesses of third parties, or other catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, leaks, floods, droughts, hurricanes, pandemic health events or other occurrences; (16) CenterPoint Energy's ability to invest planned capital and the timely recovery of CenterPoint Energy's investment in capital; (17) CenterPoint Energy's ability to control operation and maintenance costs; (18) the sufficiency of CenterPoint Energy's insurance coverage, including availability, cost, coverage and terms; (19) the investment performance of CenterPoint Energy's pension and postretirement benefit plans; (20) commercial bank and financial market conditions, CenterPoint Energy's access to capital, the cost of such capital, and the results of CenterPoint Energy's financing and refinancing efforts, including availability of funds in the debt capital markets; (21) changes in rates of inflation; (22) inability of various counterparties to meet their obligations to CenterPoint Energy; (23) non-payment for CenterPoint Energy's services due to financial distress of its customers; (24) the extent and effectiveness of CenterPoint Energy's risk management and hedging activities, including but not limited to, its financial and weather hedges; (25) timely and appropriate regulatory actions allowing securitization for any future hurricanes or natural disasters or other recovery of costs, including costs associated with Hurricane Harvey; (26) CenterPoint Energy's or Enable's potential business strategies and strategic initiatives, including restructurings, joint ventures and acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses (including a reduction of interests in Enable, if any, whether through CenterPoint Energy's decision to sell all or a portion of the Enable common units it owns in the public equity markets or otherwise, subject to certain limitations), which CenterPoint Energy cannot assure will be completed or will have the anticipated benefits to us or Enable; (27) acquisition and merger activities involving CenterPoint Energy or its competitors, including the ability to successfully complete merger, acquisition or divestiture plans; (28) the expected timing, likelihood and benefits of completion of CenterPoint Energy's proposed merger with Vectren Corporation (Vectren), including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required approvals by Vectren's shareholders and governmental and regulatory agencies that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to delay or abandon the proposed transactions, as well as the ability to successfully integrate the businesses and realize anticipated benefits, the possibility that long-term financing for the proposed transactions may not be put in place before the closing of the proposed transactions and the risk that the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries may be different from what the companies expect; (29) CenterPoint Energy's or Enable's ability to recruit, effectively transition and retain management and key employees and maintain good labor relations; (30) the outcome of litigation; (31) the ability of retail electric providers (REPs), including REP affiliates of NRG and Vistra Energy Corp., formerly known as TCEH Corp., to satisfy their obligations to CenterPoint Energy and its subsidiaries; (32) the ability of GenOn Energy, Inc. (formerly known as RRI Energy, Inc., Reliant Energy and RRI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG), and its subsidiaries, currently the subject of bankruptcy proceedings, to satisfy their obligations to CenterPoint Energy, including indemnity obligations; (33) changes in technology, particularly with respect to efficient battery storage or the emergence or growth of new, developing or alternative sources of generation; (34) the timing and outcome of any audits, disputes and other proceedings related to taxes; (35) the effective tax rates; (36) the effect of changes in and application of accounting standards and pronouncements; and (37) other factors discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, CenterPoint Energy's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Risks Related to the Merger

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) the risk that Vectren may be unable to obtain shareholder approval for the proposed transactions, (2) the risk that CenterPoint Energy or Vectren may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the proposed transactions, or that required governmental and regulatory approvals or agreements with other parties interested therein may delay the proposed transactions or may be subject to or impose adverse conditions or costs, (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transactions or could otherwise cause the failure of the proposed transactions to close, (4) the risk that a condition to the closing of the proposed transactions or the committed financing may not be satisfied, (5) the failure to obtain, or to obtain on favorable terms, any equity, debt or other financing necessary to complete or permanently finance the proposed transactions and the costs of such financing, (6) the outcome of any legal proceedings, regulatory proceedings or enforcement matters that may be instituted relating to the proposed transactions, (7) the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party to acquire assets or capital stock of Vectren that could interfere with the proposed transactions, (8) the timing to consummate the proposed transactions, (9) the costs incurred to consummate the proposed transactions, (10) the possibility that the expected cost savings, synergies or other value creation from the proposed transactions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period, (11) the risk that the companies may not realize fair values from properties that may be required to be sold in connection with the merger, (12) the credit ratings of the companies following the proposed transactions, (13) disruption from the proposed transactions making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees, regulators or suppliers, and (14) the diversion of management time and attention on the proposed transactions.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by CenterPoint Energy in Providing Guidance

In addition to presenting its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including presentation of net income and diluted earnings per share, CenterPoint Energy also provides guidance based on adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. CenterPoint Energy's adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share calculation excludes from net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, the impact of ZENS and related securities and mark-to-market gains or losses resulting from the company's Energy Services business. CenterPoint Energy is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward looking adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share because changes in the value of ZENS and related securities and mark-to-market gains or losses resulting from the company's Energy Services business are not estimable.

Management evaluates the company's financial performance in part based on adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures enhances an investor's understanding of CenterPoint Energy's overall financial performance by providing them with an additional meaningful and relevant comparison of current and anticipated future results across periods. The adjustments made in these non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that Management believes does not most accurately reflect the company's fundamental business performance. These excluded items are reflected in the reconciliation tables of this news release, where applicable. CenterPoint Energy's adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, net income and diluted earnings per share, which respectively are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures also may be different than non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Statements of Consolidated Income

(Millions of Dollars)

(Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended





March 31,





2018

2017 (1)

























Revenues:









Utility revenues

$ 1,894

$ 1,546

Non-utility revenues

1,261

1,189

Total

3,155

2,735













Expenses:









Utility natural gas

637

450

Non-utility natural gas

1,273

1,129

Operation and maintenance

569

543

Depreciation and amortization

314

226

Taxes other than income taxes

111

96

Total

2,904

2,444

Operating Income

251

291













Other Income (Expense):









Gain on marketable securities

1

44

Loss on indexed debt securities

(18)

(10)

Interest and other finance charges

(78)

(78)

Interest on securitization bonds

(16)

(20)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

69

72

Other - net

3

-

Total

(39)

8













Income Before Income Taxes

212

299













Income Tax Expense

47

107













Net Income

$ 165

$ 192

























(1) Restated to reflect the adoption of ASU 2017-07.

































Reference is made to the Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Data From Statements of Consolidated Income (Millions of Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)























Quarter Ended



March 31,



2018

2017



















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.38

$ 0.45









Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.38

$ 0.44









Dividends Declared per Common Share

$ -

$ 0.2675









Dividends Paid per Common Share

$ 0.2775

$ 0.2675









Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (000):







- Basic

431,231

430,794 - Diluted

434,008

433,348



















Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (1)

















Electric Transmission & Distribution:







TDU

$ 99

$ 66 Bond Companies

16

20 Total Electric Transmission & Distribution

115

86 Natural Gas Distribution

156

168 Energy Services

(26)

35 Other Operations

6

2









Total

$ 251

$ 291



















(1) Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 has been restated to reflect the adoption of ASU 2017-07.











Reference is made to the Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results of Operations by Segment (Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited)































Electric Transmission & Distribution



Quarter Ended







March 31,

% Diff



2018

2017 (1)

Fav/(Unfav) Results of Operations:











Revenues:











TDU

$ 598

$ 562

6% Bond Companies

153

77

99% Total

751

639

18%













Expenses:











Operation and maintenance, excluding Bond Companies

340

340

- Depreciation and amortization, excluding Bond Companies

98

96

(2%) Taxes other than income taxes

61

60

(2%) Bond Companies

137

57

(140%) Total

636

553

(15%) Operating Income

$ 115

$ 86

34%













Operating Income:











TDU

$ 99

$ 66

50% Bond Companies

16

20

(20%) Total Segment Operating Income

$ 115

$ 86

34%













Electric Transmission & Distribution Operating Data:







Actual MWH Delivered











Residential

5,604,862

5,152,475

9% Total

19,643,755

18,753,117

5%













Weather (average for service area):











Percentage of 10-year average:











Cooling degree days

170%

258%

(88%) Heating degree days

93%

43%

50%













Number of metered customers - end of period:











Residential

2,171,715

2,139,413

2% Total

2,453,844

2,414,193

2%































Natural Gas Distribution



Quarter Ended







March 31,

% Diff



2018

2017 (1)

Fav/(Unfav) Results of Operations:











Revenues

$ 1,153

$ 916

26% Natural gas

667

461

(45%) Gross Margin

486

455

7% Expenses:











Operation and maintenance

213

189

(13%) Depreciation and amortization

68

63

(8%) Taxes other than income taxes

49

35

(40%) Total

330

287

(15%) Operating Income

$ 156

$ 168

(7%)













Natural Gas Distribution Operating Data:











Throughput data in BCF











Residential

87

62

40% Commercial and Industrial

94

82

15% Total Throughput

181

144

26%













Weather (average for service area)











Percentage of 10-year average:











Heating degree days

99%

73%

26%













Number of customers - end of period:











Residential

3,220,262

3,190,678

1% Commercial and Industrial

257,806

255,869

1% Total

3,478,068

3,446,547

1%













(1) Results of operations have been restated to reflect the adoption of ASU 2017-07.















Reference is made to the Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Results of Operations by Segment

(Millions of Dollars)

(Unaudited)





































Energy Services





Quarter Ended









March 31,

% Diff





2018

2017 (1)

Fav/(Unfav)

Results of Operations:













Revenues

$ 1,285

$ 1,196

7%

Natural gas

1,281

1,137

(13%)

Gross Margin

4

59

(93%)

Expenses:













Operation and maintenance

25

21

(19%)

Depreciation and amortization

5

3

(67%)

Total

30

24

(25%)

Operating Income (Loss)

$ (26)

$ 35

(174%)

















Timing impacts of mark-to-market gain (loss)

$ (80)

$ 15

(633%)

















Energy Services Operating Data:













Throughput data in BCF

375

319

18%

















Number of customers - end of period

30,000

31,000

(3%)





































Other Operations





Quarter Ended









March 31,

% Diff





2018

2017 (1)

Fav/(Unfav)

Results of Operations:













Revenues

$ 4

$ 4

-

Expenses

(2)

2

200%

Operating Income

$ 6

$ 2

200%

















Capital Expenditures by Segment

(Millions of Dollars)

(Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended









March 31,









2018

2017





Capital Expenditures by Segment













Electric Transmission & Distribution

$ 207

$ 202





Natural Gas Distribution

93

89





Energy Services

5

2





Other Operations

18

5





Total

$ 323

$ 298





















Interest Expense Detail

(Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended









March 31,









2018

2017





Interest Expense Detail













Amortization of Deferred Financing Cost

$ 5

$ 6





Capitalization of Interest Cost

(2)

(2)





Transition and System Restoration Bond Interest Expense

16

20





Other Interest Expense

75

74





Total Interest Expense

$ 94

$ 98





















(1) Results of operations have been restated to reflect the adoption of ASU 2017-07.



















Reference is made to the Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.





CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited)



























March 31,

December 31,





2018

2017

























ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 219

$ 260

Other current assets

2,830

3,135

Total current assets

3,049

3,395













Property, Plant and Equipment, net

13,205

13,057













Other Assets:









Goodwill

867

867

Regulatory assets

2,213

2,347

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

2,467

2,472

Preferred units – unconsolidated affiliate

363

363

Other non-current assets

246

235

Total other assets

6,156

6,284

Total Assets

$ 22,410

$ 22,736













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current Liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ -

$ 39

Current portion of securitization bonds long-term debt

444

434

Indexed debt

119

122

Current portion of other long-term debt

50

50

Other current liabilities

2,003

2,424

Total current liabilities

2,616

3,069













Other Liabilities:









Accumulated deferred income taxes, net

3,160

3,174

Regulatory liabilities

2,505

2,464

Other non-current liabilities

1,096

1,146

Total other liabilities

6,761

6,784













Long-term Debt:









Securitization bonds

1,260

1,434

Other

6,916

6,761

Total long-term debt

8,176

8,195













Shareholders' Equity

4,857

4,688

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 22,410

$ 22,736

















































Reference is made to the Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 (1)







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 165

$ 192 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 320

232 Deferred income taxes (17)

85 Write-down of natural gas inventory 1

- Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate, net of distributions (9)

(72) Changes in net regulatory assets 42

15 Changes in other assets and liabilities (20)

(141) Other, net 2

6 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 484

317







Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (331)

(372)







Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (192)

(36)







Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (39)

(91)







Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 296

381







Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 257

$ 290















(1) Restated to reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-15 and 2016-18.





































Reference is made to the Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

For more information contact

Media:

Leticia Lowe

Phone 713.207.7702

Investors:

David Mordy

Phone 713.207.6500

