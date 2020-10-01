CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. announces closing of $500 million offering of senior notes

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. (CERC), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP), today announced the closing of its offering and sale of $500 million of 1.75% senior notes due 2030. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the payment of a portion of the redemption amount of CERC's outstanding 4.50% Senior Notes due 2021, Series A and B.

Barclays, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Mizuho Securities served as representatives and joint bookrunners. Additional joint book-running managers were TD Securities and US Bancorp. Siebert Williams Shank, a minority-and woman-owned business enterprise, served as co-manager.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of any offer to buy, any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those projected. The statements in this news release regarding the use of proceeds from the offering and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect actual results include (1) the impact of COVID-19, (2) financial market conditions, (3) general economic conditions (including with respect to the oil and gas industry), (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory and legislative decisions, (5) effects of competition, (6) weather variations, (7) changes in business plans and (8) other factors discussed in CERC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, CERC's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and CERC's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A written prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Website at https://www.sec.gov/.

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $32 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

