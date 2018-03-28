CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. announces closing of $600 million senior notes offering

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Regions Securities LLC, and US Bancorp served as joint bookrunners. Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and The Williams Capital Group, L.P. served as co-managers.

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with leading banks to finance investments that reinforce our system's integrity, reliability, and performance for our customers," said Scott Doyle, senior vice president of Natural Gas Distribution. "CenterPoint Energy, as evidenced by this transaction, remains committed to supplier diversity in meeting its financing needs."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of any offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those projected. The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect actual results include the timing and impact of future regulatory and legislative decisions, effects of competition, weather variations, changes in business plans, financial market conditions and other factors discussed in CERC's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and CERC's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A written prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Website at https://www.sec.gov/.

CenterPoint Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company also owns 54.1 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp., which owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With nearly 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

