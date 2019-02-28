CenterPoint Energy sets 2019 annual meeting of shareholders

HOUSTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced that its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 9 a.m. CDT in the CenterPoint Energy Tower auditorium, 1111 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas. Shareholders who hold shares of CenterPoint Energy common stock as of March 1, 2019, will receive notice of the meeting and will be eligible to vote.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $30 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact

Media:

Communications

Media.Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com

Investors:

Dave Mordy

Phone 713.207.6500



SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centerpointenergy.com

